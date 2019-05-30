Selvaraghavan is a terrific actor: Suriya

Suriya is back to doing what he does best in Nandha Gopalan Kumaran (NGK)—an intense role—after having weathered criticism for his last release, Thaana Serndha Koottam (2018). The earnestness with which he plays characters has earned him the love of his fans. With multiple films in the pipeline—Kaappaan, Soorarai Pottru, and an untitled film with Siva, Suriya is on the winning track.

The Singam actor sure knows how to build up buzz around a film. Excerpts from a conversation:

How did NGK happen?

I remember watching Kaadhal Kondein (2003) and wanted to work with Selvaraghavan. I am glad it happened finally. It is a dream that took more than 15 years to materialise. NGK is a result of two-and-a-half years of hard work, and it is quite close to my heart. Initially, Selvaraghavan came up with three ideas, and when we zeroed in on the final one, we thought why not collaborate with Dream Warrior Pictures. In fact, I was surprised at how he was emotionally invested in the character, Nandha Gopalan Kumaran. Not only he is a fantastic director, but also a terrific actor. It is hard to find another Selvaraghavan in the industry.

From what we know, NGK looks like a serious political film.

NGK is a multi-layered film like any other project of Selvaraghavan. He has made a variety of films, but never consciously tries to be different. He is evolving with each film and moves ahead with conviction. I must say working with him made me love cinema even more. It was a huge learning experience. I believe in energies, and I strongly feel that everyone’s energies synced in NGK.

What is NGK all about?

The film revolves around a party worker and how he goes up the political ladder. Selva has discussed the effects it has on NGK’s family. I think we have to be honest about our work. That’s what Selvaraghavan and I intended to achieve. When the audience watches NGK, they will understand this better. I hope it will be a turning point in my career.

How was it working with Selvaraghavan?

Selva is an uncompromising filmmaker, who puts himself in the audience’s place and views his work critically. On the sets, he is a total disciplinarian. His style of making is unique and improvisational. You never know how he would use your body language in the edit. Generally, I prefer working with directors with whom I can relate. That way, it was a pleasure knowing Selva. He doesn’t insist that I memorise the dialogues. I have been telling him that whatever he comes up with next, I want to be a part of it. He brought out the best in me.

You made your acting debut in 1997 with Nerrukku Ner. How has the whole journey been so far?

I want to find new ways to redefine myself as an actor. Thanks to my fans, who have been there, supporting me, all the time. As you grow older, you get a different perspective on many things. You start seeing your work from a different point of view. What has grown over the years is the hunger for good roles. I don’t take calculated decisions. I simply follow my heart. Every film has its own destiny and you never know what will work and what won’t.

Do you prepare for your roles?

Sometimes, I do. But for NGK, Selva made sure that I didn’t. I love playing with the moments where the character doesn’t talk. There is so much that happens in silence. There were a lot of moments like this in NGK. As an actor, it is wonderful to perform when you are not given the help of words. Honestly, preparation doesn’t help much for Selvaraghavan films. Most importantly, I believe in surrendering myself to the director completely. It helps when you come on board knowing nothing as an actor, but being there as an empty cup, you fill it with the vision of the director.