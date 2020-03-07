Selvaraghavan to team up with Dhanush for Pudhupettai 2

Pudhupettai, which starred Dhanush in his breakout role, is widely regarded as Selvaraghavan’s best film so far. Pudhupettai, which starred Dhanush in his breakout role, is widely regarded as Selvaraghavan’s best film so far.

More than a decade after the release of Dhanush starrer Pudhupettai, a sequel is finally in the works. Director R Selvaraghavan made the announcement at a recent event. Pudhupettai is often regarded as one of the best Tamil gangster films.

“Everyone has been asking what my next film will be. I will tell it for your sake and for my fans’ sake. I am going to team up with Dhanush after NGK. We have been discussing what to do and it is decided that we are going to make Pudhupettai 2,” he said as the crowd went berserk after the surprise announcement.

Released in 2006, Pudhupettai is a gangster flick that traced the rags to riches story of its lead character in the seedy underbelly of Chennai. The film also starred Sneha, Sonia Agarwal, Bala Singh in pivotal roles. The story, along with the music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, and the performances have all gone on to attain cult status in Kollywood. Pudhupettai is widely regarded as Selvaraghavan’s best film so far.

Pudhupettai 2 will mark Dhanush’s fifth collaboration with Selvaraghavan following Thulluvadho Ilamai (2002), Kaadhal Kondein (2003), Pudhupettai (2006), and Mayakkam Enna (2011).

