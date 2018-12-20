Seethakaathi leaked online by Tamilrockers

Vijay Sethupathi’s latest release Seethakaathi was on Thursday leaked online by Tamilrockers, the notorious website that hosts pirated copies of films. Seethakaathi is the latest victim after Aquaman and Mohanlal starrer Odiyan were released on the website earlier this month.

Despite a complaint filed against Tamilrockers recently by 2.0 makers Lyca Productions, the website has not bowed down and has continued to publish new releases.

2.0 makers had filed a plea at the Madras High Court, which directed 37 internet service providers (ISPs) to block over 12,000 websites that exhibit pirated versions of movies.

Seethakaathi narrates the story of an actor in his 80s (played by Vijay Sethupathi). Directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, the movie also stars Archana, Mahendran, Rajkumar, Bagavathi Perumal, Ramya Nambeesan, Bharathiraja and Ram among others.

Seethakaathi has opened to mixed reviews. The Indian Express film critic S Subhakeerthana noted in her review, “Despite an engaging screenplay, Seethakaathi just doesn’t come together as a cohesive whole. Part of the problem, I think is the core idea. Maybe, I couldn’t connect with Ayya. You either connect or you don’t. There are no in-betweens. Seethakaathi affects us, impacts us, and attempts to move us. But the attempt isn’t wholly achieved.”

Apart from Seethakaathi, Dhanush starrer Maari 2, Kanaa, Silukkuvarupatti Singam, Adanga Maru, Antariksham 9000 KMPH, KGF and Zero will hit screens this weekend.