Seenu Ramasamy’s next is with Arulnithi

Produced by Sundar Annamalai under his banner Timeline Cinemas, the Seenu Ramasamy-Arulnithi film will go on the floors in June.

Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music of the Seenu Ramasamy-Arulnithi film.

Seenu Ramasamy, whose latest release was Udhayanidhi Stalin-starrer Kanne Kalaimane, will team up with Arulnithi for a cop drama. Produced by Sundar Annamalai under his banner Timeline Cinemas, this project will go on the floors in June.

According to sources, this yet-to-be-titled film, which has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, will be half rural flick and half investigative thriller, and Seenu Ramasamy is busy penning the script.

A source says, “For now, Seenu Ramasamy is focused on the post-production work of Maamanithan. Once he completes this, he will start shooting for Arulnithi’s project set in Srivilliputhur. The story revolves around a sub-inspector and how he solves a case.”

Maamanithan marks Seenu’s fourth collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi after Thenmerku Paruvakaatru, Dharma Durai and Idam Porul Yaeval. On the other hand, Arulnithi awaits the release of Barath Neelakantan directorial K-13, in which he shares screen space with Shraddha Srinath.

