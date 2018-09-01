Seema Raja trailer: Sivakarthikeyan plays the ‘people’s king’

Seema Raja will hit screens on September 13. Seema Raja will hit screens on September 13.

The trailer of actor Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film Seema Raja was released on Saturday. It is another mass commercial entertainer from Sivakarthikeyan, in which he plays a scion of an erstwhile royal family.

Judging from the trailer, the story is set in Madurai and is dominated by characters that are filled with pride. There seem to be two big families that have been at war for generations in the village. Sivakarthikeyan’s Seema Raja comes from the family which enjoys unconditional support and respect from villagers. And his rival house is headed by matriarch played by Simran who desires for power and authority over the entire village. And, the battle for the turf is not going to be easy for the rivals as Seema Raja, which literally translates to “the king of the town”, seems to take his title a bit too seriously.

We understand Seema Raja only travels in a horse chariot. He won’t enter the public arena before he’s given a formal and lengthy introduction filled with adulation. He is also surrounded by ‘yes’ men, who suggest that only Deepika Padukone is the right match for him. At the end of the trailer, he even tells his rival that he’s going to grow in popularity and authority. “Till now, you only saw me as Seema Raja. From here on, you will see me as Rajadhi Raja (the king of kings),” declares Seema Raja.

Seema Raja marks Sivakarthikeyan reunion with director Ponram, who has given the actor two big hits so far. In 2013, the actor-director duo delivered Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, which helped Sivakarthikeyan cement his position as a leading actor. The box office collection of Rajini Murugan in 2015 put Sivakarthikeyan in the big league of Tamil movie stars. Both the films were romantic comedies set in a rural backdrop.

Seema Raja has been in production since last year. The film is mainly shot in and around of Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu. The project also marks Sivakarthikeyan and Samantha Akkineni’s maiden onscreen collaboration.

Bankrolled by 24 AM STUDIOS, Seema Raja is expected to hit the screens on September 13 coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi.

