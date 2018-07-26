Seemaraja song Vaaren Vaaren Seemaraja: Sivakarthikeyan gets his mass hero introduction track

Sivakarthikeyan’s Seemaraja hit screens on September 13. Sivakarthikeyan’s Seemaraja hit screens on September 13.

Seemaraja is Sivakarthikeyan’s 12th film. The actor’s films so far have made him a bankable star in Kollywood. While Velaikkaran could have been his most serious role yet, Seemaraja seems to be his big ‘mass’ role.

“Vaaren Vaaren Seemaraja” vaguely reminds me of Rajinikanth’s “Vandhen da paal kaaran” from Annamalai. While his introduction songs have been about the pride of a community, Yugabharathi’s lyrics go all out to glorify Sivakarthikeyan, the star. “Yen pera keka koodum paaru arangu; naa ezhaiku etha aeroplane odhungu” — the lines are a clear celebration of the fan following that Sivakarthikeyan has accumulated. Yugabharathi’s lyrics also acknowledge the social media following Sivakarthikeyan enjoys and also his ‘darling of the masses’ status. But the best line is a playful jibe that is aimed at Sivakarthikeyan’s filmography. Several of the star’s critics state that his films fall under one umbrella, but Yugabharathi twists it to his advantage. “Aracha maava araikavum oru therama venumada,” writes the lyricist.

Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, the film stars Samantha Akkineni as the female lead. The supporting cast comprises Simran, Napoleon, Lal, Soori, ‘Motta’ Rajendran, Yogi Babu and Manobala. Directed by Ponram, the film is bankrolled by RD Raja’s 24 AM studios. Seemaraja is Ponram’s third film with Sivakarthikeyan after Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam and Rajini Murugan. The film is set to hit the silver screen on September 13.

