Seema Raja box office collection Day 4: Sivakarthikeyan film is declared a hit

The makers of Seema Raja, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Samantha Akkineni, have declared the film a commercial success. The film hit screens last Thursday, earning more than Rs 10 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. The bullish response from the audience in the state seems to have continued throughout the weekend, in spite of poor reviews from critics.

“Watched #SeemaRaja in Madurai.. outstanding Response from Audience They are completely enjoying.. Witnessed claps and laughter throughout the film Thank You Audience for the great Support (sic),” tweeted RD Raja of 24AM Studios.

Seema Raja is the third collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and director Ponram. The actor-director duo had earlier delivered hits like Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam (2013) and Rajini Murgan (2016). Both the films received a positive reaction from critics and the audience alike. And they also went onto become the biggest blockbusters in the careers of everyone involved in the projects.

The first-weekend collection of the film in Tamil Nadu is pegged at Rs 22 crore. In Chennai, the film has raked in more than Rs 3 crore. Seema Raja is, reportedly, the career-best opening for Sivakarthikeyan.

Reportedly made with a budget of Rs 40 crore, the film can continue its uninterrupted run at the box office for the next four days until the release of Vikram’s Sammy Square. It is likely to be reduced to fewer screens next week with the release of director Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

