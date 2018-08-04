Seema Raja teaser: Sivakarthikeyan plays a self-centered scion

Seema Raja teaser: The action flows throughout the teaser of Sivakarthikeyan’s film. Seema Raja teaser: The action flows throughout the teaser of Sivakarthikeyan’s film.

The teaser of actor Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming rural drama Seema Raja was unveiled in a grand audio release event, which was held in Madurai on Friday. Going by the teaser, Sivakarthikeyan plays a scion of the erstwhile royal family and he plays a character that is self-centered and cocksure.

There is a brief build-up leading to the introduction of Sivakarthikeyan’s Seema Raja. First, we just see his hands and legs as he’s riding a horse chariot, and loudspeakers blaring about his impending arrival at a public arena. Then, there is a close-up shot of his angry eyes and twirled mustache before he blasts on the screen while pouncing on his opponents. The action flows throughout the teaser and between the shots we are introduced to leading female actors in the film, Samantha Akkineni and Simran. We also get a glimpse of comedian Soori and his bromance with Sivakarthikeyan.

Watch the teaser of Seema Raja here:

Seema Raja is one of the most-awaited projects of Sivakarthikeyan as it marks his reunion with director Ponram, who has given the actor’s two biggest hits so far. In 2013, the actor-director duo delivered Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, which helped Sivakarthikeyan cement his position as a leading actor. The box office collection of Rajini Murugan in 2015 put Sivakarthikeyan in the big leagues of Tamil movie stars. Both the films were a romantic comedy set in a rural backdrop.

Seema Raja is also said to be a village romantic flick, which has been in the production since last year. The film is mainly shot in and around of Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu. The project also marks Sivakarthikeyan and Samantha’s maiden onscreen collaboration.

Before joining the sets of Seema Raja, Samantha got some training in Silambam, which is Tamil Nadu’s weapon-based ancient art form. She will be showing off her Silambam skills in the Ponram directorial.

Bankrolled by 24 AM STUDIOS, Seema Raja is expected to hit the screens during Ganesh Chaturthi this year.

