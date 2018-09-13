Seema Raja: Five reasons to watch the Sivakarthikeyan film 

Sivakarthikeyan’s Seema Raja is helmed by Ponram. Sivakarthikeyan’s Seema Raja is helmed by Ponram.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan’s much-awaited film Seema Raja has hit the screens today. The film is written and directed by Ponram, who has delivered two box office hits with Sivakarthikeyan. The comedy-drama is set in a rural backdrop and it boasts of an all-star cast, including Samantha Akkineni. Seema Raja, which means ‘the king of the town’, is produced by RD Raja of 24AM Studios, who is one of Sivakarthikeyan’s regular collaborators.

Here are five reasons to watch Seema Raja:

Entertainment, entertainment, entertainment

The one thing the trailer and other promos of Seema Raja promise is that the movie is going to be a complete entertainer with a generous supply of laugh-out-loud moments. A film poster that reads ‘A Ponram film, starring Sivakarthikeyan’ is enough to draw us to cinema halls because we know the film will have something to offer for everyone.

Sivakarthikeyan

Sivakarthikeyan is the primary reason that makes this film an easy choice for movie fans. He is a natural entertainer. The actor has this ability to make even lousy films work with his charming performance and impeccable comic timing. The chance of Sivakarthikeyan disappointing the audience in Seema Raja is almost non-existent.

Glowing record

The combination of director Ponram and Sivakarthikeyan have been very successful in the past. Seema Raja marks their third outing together. It’s worth noting that Ponram’s films Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam (2013) and Rajini Murugan (2015) deserves a lion’s share in establishing Sivakarthikeyan as a bankable star in the Tamil film industry. The actor-director duo understands the pulse of the audience and has managed to exceed the expectations every time they came together for a film.

Soori’s washboard abs!

Yes, you read that right. On the eve of the movie release, Sivakarthikeyan revealed the fit avatar of comedy actor Soori. “Here is our #SixPackSoori 8 months of hard work..Extremely Happy to share tis pic here Mathssssssss #Aasaramarakaaya (sic),” Sivakarthikeyan captioned Soori’s shirtless photo. Are you not interested to find out why Soori got ripped for his role in the film?

Star Cast

It seems like Ponram doesn’t write movies for anyone but Sivakarthikeyan. And he has assembled a solid star cast for his third consecutive directorial outing with his favorite star. While Samantha plays the female lead, Simran, Napoleon, Lal, Yogi Babu, Manobala, KS Ravikumar among others have played significant roles.

