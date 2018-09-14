Seema Raja box office collection Day 1: Sivakarthikeyan starrer earns a whopping Rs 13.5 crore

Seema Raja marks Sivakarthikeyan reunion with director Ponram, who has given the actor two hits so far. Seema Raja marks Sivakarthikeyan reunion with director Ponram, who has given the actor two hits so far.

Seema Raja, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Samantha Akkineni, is off to a great start at the box office. The Tamil masala film, which released on September 13, has earned a whopping Rs 13.5 crore on its opening day.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared a press statement from the makers of Seema Raja, and wrote that the film’s Day 1 gross collection is Rs 13.5 crore from 550 screens.

The statement also reveals that “Seema Raja has broken the opening records of Sivakarthikeyan’s earlier films.”

Seema Raja marks Sivakarthikeyan reunion with director Ponram, who has given the actor two hits so far. In 2013, the actor-director duo delivered Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, which helped Sivakarthikeyan cement his position as a leading actor. The box office collection of Rajini Murugan in 2015 put Sivakarthikeyan in the big league of Tamil movie stars.

See Seema Raja box office collection Day 1:

While the film has opened well, it looks like Seema Raja has not pleased critics. In his Seema Raja review, Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote, “You will find a seemingly endless number of problems with Seema Raja, if you take this film seriously. But, it’s an impossible task to do so. In fact, Ponram tells you to believe in the story that he’s telling. The catch is he doesn’t really mean it. How do you take a film seriously, when you have a village full of people who could be tricked into believing a skiny dog painted in watercolours as a leopard? Ponram doesn’t spell it out loud but it’s very obvious that Seema Raja is a spoof movie. It could be considered as a ‘spiritual sequel’ to Thamizh Padam.”

Other than Sivakarthikeyan and Samantha Akkineni, the film also stars Napoleon, Simran, Soori, Yogi Babu and Manobala among others.

