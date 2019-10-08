Sean Roldan replaces Yuvan Shankar Raja in Dhanush-Selvaraghavan’s next

Dhanush had confirmed he would be playing the lead in the next Selvaraghavan film and reports were abuzz they were collaborating with Yuvan Shankar Raja. However, the recent development suggests that Sean Roldan is on board. However, an official announcement is expected soon.

The project, produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under V Creations, will go on floors towards the end of this year or early 2020.

Reliable sources tell indianexpress.com, “Sean Roldan had worked on Power Paandi, which was a hit. Also, he shares a wonderful rapport with Dhanush, who recommended him to his brother.”

Further, the source reveals Yuvan was replaced due to remuneration issues.

According to sources, Selvaraghavan is working on the final drafts of the script, and this film marks the fourth collaboration between Dhanush and Selvaraghavan after Kaadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna.

Besides Mayakkam Enna that has music by GV Prakash Kumar, Yuvan Shankar Raja has been a regular for the actor-director duo films including Thulluvadho Ilamai, Kaadhal Kondein, and Pudhupettai.

Dhanush, on the other hand, has Enai Noki Paayum Thotta lined up for release next month, besides, Pattas, Vada Chennai 2, a film with Karthik Subbaraj, and one with Pariyerum Perumal-fame Mari Selvaraj and another with Raatchasan director Ram.

Selvaraghavan’s recent outing was the Suriya-starrer, NGK that failed to create ripples at the box office.