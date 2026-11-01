Scene trailer: Suriya’s reluctant cop is dragged out of his own house to investigate a case

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Scene trailer: Jithu Madhavan’s crime comedy Scene, starring Suriya in the lead role, will mark the actor’s third release this year. After delivering two consecutive hits with RJ Balaji’s action fantasy Karuppu and Venky Atluri’s romantic comedy Vishwanath & Sons, the actor will now be seen as a police officer in Scene. But he’s no Durai Singam from Hari’s blockbuster cop thriller franchise Singam. Instead, he plays DSP Inbaraj, a reluctant police officer, as we see right at the start of the trailer, unveiled by the makers on Saturday.
What’s in the Scene trailer?
The trailer of Scene opens with Suriya’s character relaxing on the sofa at home and listening to music after resigning from the police force. He’s so detached that when Alexa asks which mood he’d like the music to match, he just says, “Any mood.” As the other cops wonder why he resigned, Inbaraj is busy cooking an omelette for himself.
Even when they come over and ask him to come back to the police station, he pays no heed, playing with a stress ball. When they tell him they have orders to drag him out of his house, Suriya just submits to them. In the next shot, we see his cop character being lifted out of the house by the police, as if he’s a criminal. He just smokes at leisure as the cops lift him down the stairs of his house.
When his superior asks Suriya why he wants to resign at the peak of his career, Suriy says he wants to join politics. But rather than appearing to be a well-thought-out decision, it seems more like a tip of the hat to his Nerukku Ner (1997) and Friends (2000) co-star Vijay, who quit acting at the peak of his career earlier this year to contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and subsequently became the state’s chief minister.
Who else stars in Scene?
Inbaraj, his fellow cops speculate, is bored of his job because he doesn’t see anyone as an equal. Enter: Naslen, the Malayalam actor who makes his Tamil debut with Scene. He plays Eeswaran Joseph, who wrecks havoc across the city, and also does it as casually as the DSP, relishing a lollypop in one scene, while listening to music in another (Which mood? ANY mood!).
Along with Naslen, director Jithu Mahadevan also makes his Tamil debut. The Malayalam filmmaker is best known for helming another action comedy two years ago, Fahadh Faasil-starrer blockbuster Aavesham. Nazriya Nazim, who plays Suriya’s overstepping, ass-kicking “house help” Maya in Scene, also returns to Tamil cinema after a gap of 12 years. Her last release in the language was Anis’ 2014 romantic movie Thirumanam Enum Nikkah.
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Co-produced by Suriya, Jyotika and Jaishree Damodaran, Scene is slated to release in cinemas on November 6, a couple of days ahead of Diwali. It’ll compete with the dubbed Tamil version of Nitesh Tiwari’s Bollywood mythological action epic Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, at the box office, since it releases a day before on November 5.