Scene trailer: Suriya’s reluctant cop is dragged out of his own house to investigate a case

Scene trailer: Jithu Madhavan’s crime comedy Scene, starring Suriya in the lead role, will mark the actor’s third release this year. After delivering two consecutive hits with RJ Balaji’s action fantasy Karuppu and Venky Atluri’s romantic comedy Vishwanath & Sons, the actor will now be seen as a police officer in Scene. But he’s no Durai Singam from Hari’s blockbuster cop thriller franchise Singam. Instead, he plays DSP Inbaraj, a reluctant police officer, as we see right at the start of the trailer, unveiled by the makers on Saturday.

What’s in the Scene trailer?

The trailer of Scene opens with Suriya’s character relaxing on the sofa at home and listening to music after resigning from the police force. He’s so detached that when Alexa asks which mood he’d like the music to match, he just says, “Any mood.” As the other cops wonder why he resigned, Inbaraj is busy cooking an omelette for himself.