Scene song Aeroplane: After Aathi Iva Yarraa, Suriya blushes for Nazriya Nazim in new track

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

After 'Aathi Iva Yarraa', the makers of director Jithu Madhavan's Scene have released 'Aeroplane', a romantic track featuring Suriya and Nazriya Nazim.

By: Entertainment Desk
2 min readKochiOct 19, 2026 08:22 PM IST
The makers of Jithu Madhavan's Scene have released 'Aeroplane', a romantic track featuring Suriya and Nazriya Nazim.Suriya's Scene marks Jithu Madhavan's third directorial venture.
Make us preferred source on Google

Scene song Aeroplane: After the peppy “Aathi Iva Yarraa” became a sensation among fans, the makers of director Jithu Madhavan’s upcoming action-comedy Scene have unveiled the second track. Titled “Aeroplane,” it is a high-energy romantic number where Suriya’s character expresses his feelings towards Maya, played by Nazriya Nazim.

Unpacking Scene’s latest song ‘Aeroplane’

The song begins with Suriya’s character affirming that no matter where he goes, he will never leave her side. “I will die melting like a burning candle,” he says, asserting that he is fully obsessed with her. “Like an aeroplane, I am flying all over. Like an Asian koel, I am singing because of you. I am looking all red  (blushing) like a watermelon. What more should I say?” he asks her in the lyric video.

Must Read | Mohanlal’s birthday twin and Mammootty’s heroine, Chitra died with unfulfilled dreams

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The 2.31-minute track also shows glimpses of Suriya and Nazriya’s scenes together from the movie without giving away much about the story. Composed by Sushin Shyam and penned by Rajpriyan, “Aeroplane” has been sung by Gaana Bala.

Billed as a stylish action-comedy entertainer that gives equal importance to mass sequences and humour, Scene features Suriya as Imbaraj IPS, a police officer. Alongside Suriya and Nazriya, the movie also stars Naslen, Anandraj, Lal, and Raj Priyan in key roles.

Memories of Blunder | Kamal Haasan, Shankar’s Indian 2 reveals why Boomer uncles easily fall for internet scams

About Scene

The action-comedy is bankrolled by Jyotika and Suriya. It marks Jithu Madhavan’s third directorial venture after the blockbuster Romancham (2023) and Aavesham (2024). He had recently turned writer for Chidambaram’s Balan: The Boy (2026), which earned widespread acclaim.

Story continues below this ad

Scene will hit the screens worldwide on Friday, November 6, coinciding with Diwali. The movie boasts cinematography by Vineeth Augustian, editing by Ajmal Sabu, production design by Ashwini Kale, and action direction by Chethan D’Souza.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments