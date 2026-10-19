Scene song Aeroplane: After Aathi Iva Yarraa, Suriya blushes for Nazriya Nazim in new track

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Scene song Aeroplane: After the peppy “Aathi Iva Yarraa” became a sensation among fans, the makers of director Jithu Madhavan’s upcoming action-comedy Scene have unveiled the second track. Titled “Aeroplane,” it is a high-energy romantic number where Suriya’s character expresses his feelings towards Maya, played by Nazriya Nazim.
Unpacking Scene’s latest song ‘Aeroplane’
The song begins with Suriya’s character affirming that no matter where he goes, he will never leave her side. “I will die melting like a burning candle,” he says, asserting that he is fully obsessed with her. “Like an aeroplane, I am flying all over. Like an Asian koel, I am singing because of you. I am looking all red (blushing) like a watermelon. What more should I say?” he asks her in the lyric video.
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The 2.31-minute track also shows glimpses of Suriya and Nazriya’s scenes together from the movie without giving away much about the story. Composed by Sushin Shyam and penned by Rajpriyan, “Aeroplane” has been sung by Gaana Bala.
Billed as a stylish action-comedy entertainer that gives equal importance to mass sequences and humour, Scene features Suriya as Imbaraj IPS, a police officer. Alongside Suriya and Nazriya, the movie also stars Naslen, Anandraj, Lal, and Raj Priyan in key roles.
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About Scene
The action-comedy is bankrolled by Jyotika and Suriya. It marks Jithu Madhavan’s third directorial venture after the blockbuster Romancham (2023) and Aavesham (2024). He had recently turned writer for Chidambaram’s Balan: The Boy (2026), which earned widespread acclaim.
Scene will hit the screens worldwide on Friday, November 6, coinciding with Diwali. The movie boasts cinematography by Vineeth Augustian, editing by Ajmal Sabu, production design by Ashwini Kale, and action direction by Chethan D’Souza.