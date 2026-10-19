Scene song Aeroplane: After Aathi Iva Yarraa, Suriya blushes for Nazriya Nazim in new track

Scene song Aeroplane: After the peppy “Aathi Iva Yarraa” became a sensation among fans, the makers of director Jithu Madhavan’s upcoming action-comedy Scene have unveiled the second track. Titled “Aeroplane,” it is a high-energy romantic number where Suriya’s character expresses his feelings towards Maya, played by Nazriya Nazim.

Unpacking Scene’s latest song ‘Aeroplane’

The song begins with Suriya’s character affirming that no matter where he goes, he will never leave her side. “I will die melting like a burning candle,” he says, asserting that he is fully obsessed with her. “Like an aeroplane, I am flying all over. Like an Asian koel, I am singing because of you. I am looking all red (blushing) like a watermelon. What more should I say?” he asks her in the lyric video.