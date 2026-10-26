Scene promo: Suriya’s DSP Inbaraj wants media footage to make his reels look ‘massy’

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The makers of Scene have released a new glimpse of Suriya as DSP Inbaraj on Monday, less than two weeks before the film’s Diwali release. The clip, which showcases the character’s personality through a single walk-and-talk sequence set during the Covid lockdown era, confirms what the earlier title teaser had suggested: this is not a conventional cop role, and Suriya is playing a man who is as aware of his own image as he is of the crime in front of him.
What the glimpse of Scene shows
The video opens with DSP Inbaraj entering a crime scene wearing a mask, flanked by colleagues, as a crowd gathered outside parts to make way for him. The setting is clearly during the Covid period, with masks and pandemic-era restrictions visible in the frame. He is seen asking his colleagues to call him “anna”, but when one of them does so, he insists on being addressed as “sir” instead.
As he steps into the house, Inbaraj notices the crowd and asks why so many people are gathered outside despite the lockdown. A colleague explains that they are from the media and asks whether he should send them away.
Inbaraj’s response sets the tone for the entire character. “No, this footage would be used in reels, that is when people will think i am massy.”
The glimpse also shows various shots of Suriya in both plain clothes and police uniform, suggesting the film operates across two timelines: during the Covid lockdown and after it. The visual contrast between the masked, restricted world of the pandemic and the presumably more open post-Covid setting hints at a narrative structure where the case Inbaraj is investigating may span both periods.
About Scene
Scene is written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, marking his Tamil directorial debut after the Malayalam blockbusters Romancham and Aavesham. The film also stars Nazriya Nazim as the female lead, Naslen in his Tamil debut, along with Anandaraj, Lal and Raj Priyan. It is produced by Suriya and Jyothika under their newly launched Zhagaram Studios in association with 2D Entertainment.