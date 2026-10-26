Scene promo: Suriya’s DSP Inbaraj wants media footage to make his reels look ‘massy’

The makers of Scene have released a new glimpse of Suriya as DSP Inbaraj on Monday, less than two weeks before the film’s Diwali release. The clip, which showcases the character’s personality through a single walk-and-talk sequence set during the Covid lockdown era, confirms what the earlier title teaser had suggested: this is not a conventional cop role, and Suriya is playing a man who is as aware of his own image as he is of the crime in front of him.

What the glimpse of Scene shows

The video opens with DSP Inbaraj entering a crime scene wearing a mask, flanked by colleagues, as a crowd gathered outside parts to make way for him. The setting is clearly during the Covid period, with masks and pandemic-era restrictions visible in the frame. He is seen asking his colleagues to call him “anna”, but when one of them does so, he insists on being addressed as “sir” instead.