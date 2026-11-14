Scene Box Office Day 8: Suriya’s film earns Rs 211 cr worldwide, holds steady in second week

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Scene Box Office Collection Day 8: Suriya’s Scene held steady in its second week, collecting Rs 6 crore net on Day 8 across 4,049 shows with only a 1.6 per cent drop from the previous day. The worldwide gross has now reached Rs 211.20 crore, with an India net total of Rs 117.70 crore. The film, which crossed the Rs 200 crore worldwide mark on Day 7, continues to perform consistently in theatres.
The Tamil version contributed Rs 4.40 crore from 2,923 shows, while the Telugu version added Rs 1.60 crore from 1,126 shows. The total India gross stands at Rs 136.70 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Tamil accounts for Rs 95.60 crore of the India net total (81.2 per cent), while Telugu has contributed Rs 22.10 crore (18.8 per cent).
Overseas, Scene collected Rs 4 crore on Day 8, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 74.50 crore. The overseas share remains significant at 35.3 per cent of the worldwide total. An estimated 88.22 lakh tickets have been sold across the film’s eight-day run so far.
Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 3.15 crore gross, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana added Rs 1.80 crore, Kerala contributed Rs 1.20 crore, Karnataka added Rs 70 lakh and the rest of India contributed Rs 10 lakh, bringing the Day 8 India gross to Rs 6.95 crore.
Kerala remains the standout secondary market. At Rs 24.95 crore gross in eight days, Scene has now crossed the lifetime collections of several major Tamil films in the state and continues to track toward the records held by Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram.
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Across 2026, Suriya’s three films, Karuppu , Vishwanath and Sons and Scene, have collectively grossed over Rs 730 crore worldwide, making him the highest-grossing Tamil actor of the year by a considerable margin.
What lies ahead
Scene enters its second weekend with strong momentum. The film faces no major competition until Dhanush and Mammootty’s OM: Chapter 1, which releases on November 20. That gives Scene a clear window for another full week before it has to share screens with a new major release.
About Scene
Scene released on November 6 and stars Suriya as blind DSP Inbaraj, Naslen as serial killer Eswaran and Nazriya Nazim as Maya. It is directed by Jithu Madhavan, with music by Sushin Shyam, cinematography by Vineeth Augustian and editing by Ajmal Sabu. The film is produced by Suriya and Jyotika under Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment.