Scene Box Office Day 8: Suriya’s film earns Rs 211 cr worldwide, holds steady in second week

Scene Box Office Collection Day 8: Suriya’s Scene held steady in its second week, collecting Rs 6 crore net on Day 8 across 4,049 shows with only a 1.6 per cent drop from the previous day. The worldwide gross has now reached Rs 211.20 crore, with an India net total of Rs 117.70 crore. The film, which crossed the Rs 200 crore worldwide mark on Day 7, continues to perform consistently in theatres.

The Tamil version contributed Rs 4.40 crore from 2,923 shows, while the Telugu version added Rs 1.60 crore from 1,126 shows. The total India gross stands at Rs 136.70 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Tamil accounts for Rs 95.60 crore of the India net total (81.2 per cent), while Telugu has contributed Rs 22.10 crore (18.8 per cent).