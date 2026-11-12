Scene Box Office Day 6: Suriya’s film crosses Rs 100 cr in India despite 37.4% mid-week dip

Scene Box Office Collection Day 6: Suriya’s Scene continued its successful theatrical run on Day 6, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in India. The Tamil-Telugu film collected Rs 8.05 crore net across 5,294 shows on Wednesday, taking its total India net collection to Rs 105.45 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 122.50 crore.

However, the film witnessed a 37.4% decline in its daily collection compared to Tuesday, when it earned Rs 12.85 crore.

On Day 6, the Tamil version contributed Rs 6.15 crore from 3,844 shows, while the Telugu version added Rs 1.90 crore from 1,450 shows.

Scene worldwide box office collection

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Overseas, Scene collected Rs 4 crore on Day 6, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 66 crore. With this, the film’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 188.50 crore in six days. Overseas figures are preliminary estimates and subject to revision.