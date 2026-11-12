Scene Box Office Day 6: Suriya’s film crosses Rs 100 cr in India despite 37.4% mid-week dip

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Scene Box Office Collection Day 6: Suriya’s Scene continued its successful theatrical run on Day 6, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in India. The Tamil-Telugu film collected Rs 8.05 crore net across 5,294 shows on Wednesday, taking its total India net collection to Rs 105.45 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 122.50 crore.
However, the film witnessed a 37.4% decline in its daily collection compared to Tuesday, when it earned Rs 12.85 crore.
On Day 6, the Tamil version contributed Rs 6.15 crore from 3,844 shows, while the Telugu version added Rs 1.90 crore from 1,450 shows.
Scene worldwide box office collection
Overseas, Scene collected Rs 4 crore on Day 6, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 66 crore. With this, the film’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 188.50 crore in six days. Overseas figures are preliminary estimates and subject to revision.
Scene day-wise box office collection
The film opened with Rs 19.15 crore net on Friday and witnessed growth over its first weekend, collecting Rs 20.35 crore on Saturday and Rs 23.65 crore on Sunday. On Monday, the film earned Rs 21.40 crore before registering a 40% drop on Tuesday, with collections falling to Rs 12.85 crore. Its collection declined further to Rs 8.05 crore on Wednesday.
Scene language-wise box office collection
The Tamil version remains the biggest contributor to the film’s domestic earnings, accounting for Rs 86.55 crore, or 82.1% of its total India net collection. The Telugu version has contributed Rs 18.90 crore, accounting for the remaining 17.9%.
Scene vs Ramayana: Tamil box office comparison
While Ramayana continues to dominate the overall box office, its Tamil version has also been contributing to its domestic earnings. On Day 7, the Tamil version collected Rs 2.65 crore net across 885 shows, recording an occupancy of 55.4%. Its cumulative India net collection in Tamil has reached Rs 20 crore, accounting for 3.9% of the film’s total domestic net earnings. Across all languages, Ramayana has collected Rs 511.10 crore net and Rs 611.05 crore gross in India, while its worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 934.55 crore.
Meanwhile, on Day 6, Scene collected Rs 8.05 crore net across all languages, including Rs 6.15 crore from its Tamil version. Its cumulative Tamil net collection now stands at Rs 86.55 crore. The film’s total India net collection across Tamil and Telugu stands at Rs 105.45 crore, with an India gross of Rs 122.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 188.50 crore.
Gautham Karthik praises Suriya’s Scene
Actor Gautham Karthik praised Suriya and the team behind Scene after watching the film. Taking to X, he lauded Suriya’s attitude, style, charm and range as a performer, saying his character was extremely captivating to watch. He also praised the entire cast and crew for their work, calling the film a “solid theatrical entertainer”.
About Scene
Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene stars Suriya, Nazriya Nazim, Naslen K. Gafoor, Lal and Anandraj. The action-comedy-drama follows an eccentric police officer who is forced to reopen an unfinished and mysterious case from his past. The film was released in theatres on November 6, 2026.