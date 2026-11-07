Scene box office day 1: Suriya delivers a hat-trick as film opens at Rs 34.25 cr worldwide

Scene box office collection day 1: Suriya’s third film of 2026, Scene, is now his most successful film of the year, at least on the basis of the opening day figures. The crime comedy, directed by Jithu Madhavan in his Tamil debut, has earned Rs 19.15 crore net in India, and Rs 34.25 crore worldwide, as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

Scene collected Rs 19.15 crore net in India across 6,167 shows on Day 1. The Tamil version led with Rs 16.15 crore net from 4,878 shows, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 3 crore net from 1,289 shows. The overseas market added Rs 12 crore in gross collections, pushing the worldwide gross to Rs 34.25 crore on opening day.