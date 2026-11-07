Scene box office day 1: Suriya delivers a hat-trick as film opens at Rs 34.25 cr worldwide

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Scene box office collection day 1: Suriya’s third film of 2026, Scene, is now his most successful film of the year, at least on the basis of the opening day figures. The crime comedy, directed by Jithu Madhavan in his Tamil debut, has earned Rs 19.15 crore net in India, and Rs 34.25 crore worldwide, as per trade tracker Sacnilk.
Scene collected Rs 19.15 crore net in India across 6,167 shows on Day 1. The Tamil version led with Rs 16.15 crore net from 4,878 shows, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 3 crore net from 1,289 shows. The overseas market added Rs 12 crore in gross collections, pushing the worldwide gross to Rs 34.25 crore on opening day.
Also read: Scene movie review: A wild, funny, dark roller-coaster, starring a version of Suriya we all missed
How Scene compares to Suriya’s other 2026 openers
Suriya’s first release of 2026, Karuppu, went on to become the highest-grossing film of Suriya’s career at over Rs 310 crore worldwide. The film opened with Rs 15.50 crore net from 4,891 shows on Day 1. While the Tamil version contributed Rs 13.10 crore from 3,448 shows, Telugu version earned Rs 2.40 crore from 1,443 shows. The opening day numbers stood at Rs 28.93 crore worldwide.
Vishwanath and Sons, which crossed Rs 200 crore worldwide, opened with Rs 15.35 crore net from 5,034 shows. The Tamil version contributed Rs 9.15 crore from 3,204 shows and the Telugu version added Rs 6.20 crore from 1,830 shows. The opening day numbers stood at Rs 31.74 crore worldwide.
For an actor whose theatrical viability was questioned as recently as 2024, this upward curve across three consecutive films, in three different genres, with three different directors, is one of the most convincing commercial comebacks in recent Tamil cinema.
Scene clashed with two major releases. Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, had opened a day earlier on November 5 and was occupying a significant chunk of the screens nationwide. Mookuthi Amman 2, starring Nayanthara and directed by Sundar C, released on the same day and competed directly for Tamil-language screens.
Scene is produced by Suriya and Jyotika under their newly launched Zhagaram Studios in association with 2D Entertainment. The cast includes Suriya as DSP Inbaraj, Naslen as Eswaran, Nazriya Nazim as Maya, with Anandraj, Lal, John Vijay and Rajpriyan in supporting roles.