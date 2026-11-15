Scene box office collection day 9: Suriya film earns Rs 227 crore globally

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After witnessing a steady decline in collections during its first week, Suriya’s crime comedy Scene picked up pace on its second Saturday. After collecting Rs 6 crore on Day 8, the film registered a 58 per cent jump on Day 9, earning Rs 9.5 crore across 4,309 shows. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Scene’s total India gross collection reached Rs 147.75 crore, while its India net collection stood at Rs 127.20 crore.
On Saturday, the Tamil version contributed Rs 7.25 crore from 3,111 shows, while the Telugu version earned Rs 2.25 crore from 1,198 shows. The film also collected Rs 5 crore overseas, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 79.50 crore and worldwide gross collection to Rs 227.25 crore.
With an India net collection of Rs 127.20 crore, Scene has overtaken Suriya’s previous hit Vishwanath And Sons, surpassing its lifetime India net collection of Rs 122.54 crore in just nine days. However, the crime comedy still trails Suriya’s May release Karuppu, which had earned Rs 198.18 crore net in India.
ALSO READ | Scene movie review: A wild, funny, dark roller-coaster, starring a version of Suriya we all missed
Recently, Telugu actor Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam Ghattamaneni posted a review of Scene on his Letterboxd account. “Crazy good movie! Suriya been on a generational run. Absolutely hilarious, don’t think there was any extended period through the movie where I wasn’t laughing. The performances are top obviously Suriya and Nazriya give incredible performances, but Naslen’s just stood out to me,” he wrote.
Gautam continued, “It’s equally funny and menacing and that’s a very fine line to play and execute as flawlessly as he did. The cinematography also really stood out to me particularly in the climax. Also I think the music album for the movie is by far the best so far in 2026, I loved all the songs in this movie and the BGM. A great week for movies this past week!”
Written and directed by Malayalam filmmaker Jithu Madhavan, Scene also stars Nazriya Nazim, Naslen, Anand Raj, Lal and Raj Priyan. The film is produced by Jyotika and Suriya under the banners of Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment Studios, with Jayashree Damodaran serving as co-producer. Scene also marks Nazriya’s return to Tamil cinema after 12 years, while Naslen and Jithu make their Tamil debuts.