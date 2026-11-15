Scene box office collection day 9: Suriya film earns Rs 227 crore globally

After witnessing a steady decline in collections during its first week, Suriya’s crime comedy Scene picked up pace on its second Saturday. After collecting Rs 6 crore on Day 8, the film registered a 58 per cent jump on Day 9, earning Rs 9.5 crore across 4,309 shows. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Scene’s total India gross collection reached Rs 147.75 crore, while its India net collection stood at Rs 127.20 crore.

On Saturday, the Tamil version contributed Rs 7.25 crore from 3,111 shows, while the Telugu version earned Rs 2.25 crore from 1,198 shows. The film also collected Rs 5 crore overseas, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 79.50 crore and worldwide gross collection to Rs 227.25 crore.