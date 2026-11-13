Scene box office collection Day 7: Suriya makes a Rs 200 cr hat-trick in 2026

Suriya’s Scene has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office on the seventh day of its release. With this milestone, Suriya has become the first Tamil actor to deliver three films grossing over Rs 200 crore each in 2026.

On Day 7, Scene collected Rs 6.10 crore net across 5,062 shows in India, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. Tamil contributed Rs 4.50 crore from 3,643 shows, while Telugu added Rs 1.60 crore from 1,419 shows. The Day 7 number represents a 24.2 per cent drop from Day 6’s Rs 8.05 crore, a natural weekday decline as the film moves further ahead in its run.

The film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 111.55 crore, with a total India gross of Rs 129.60 crore. Overseas, Scene collected Rs 4 crore on Day 7, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 71 crore. The overseas contribution accounts for approximately 35 per cent of the worldwide total, a significant share that reflects Suriya’s growing international appeal after three consecutive hits this year.