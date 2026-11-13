Scene box office collection Day 7: Suriya makes a Rs 200 cr hat-trick in 2026

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Suriya’s Scene has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office on the seventh day of its release. With this milestone, Suriya has become the first Tamil actor to deliver three films grossing over Rs 200 crore each in 2026.
On Day 7, Scene collected Rs 6.10 crore net across 5,062 shows in India, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. Tamil contributed Rs 4.50 crore from 3,643 shows, while Telugu added Rs 1.60 crore from 1,419 shows. The Day 7 number represents a 24.2 per cent drop from Day 6’s Rs 8.05 crore, a natural weekday decline as the film moves further ahead in its run.
The film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 111.55 crore, with a total India gross of Rs 129.60 crore. Overseas, Scene collected Rs 4 crore on Day 7, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 71 crore. The overseas contribution accounts for approximately 35 per cent of the worldwide total, a significant share that reflects Suriya’s growing international appeal after three consecutive hits this year.
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Three Rs 200 crore films in 2026
The Rs 200 crore worldwide milestone on Day 7 makes Scene the third Suriya film of 2026 to reach this mark, following RJ Balaji’s Karuppu (Rs 310 crore worldwide) and Venky Atluri’s Vishwanath and Sons (Rs 209 crore worldwide).
The film’s commercial performance has been matched by endorsements from prominent figures in the industry. Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu praised Scene on X on November 9. “Scene is seen and loved. Cool, smart and so much fun. Suriya is fabulous as Inbaraj. Nazriya and Naslen are fantastic. Jithu Madhavan, brilliant writing and excellent execution. Impressive in every department. A must watch,” Mahesh Babu wrote.
Director Atlee, who made his debut with Raja Rani in which Nazriya Nazim played a lead role, shared a post on X on November 10 calling the film the most refreshing commercial entertainer he had seen in a long time. Atlee described Suriya’s performance as “stunning” and called the film a “complete paisa vasool entertainer to enjoy with friends and family.” He reserved particular praise for Naslen, writing, “Naslen, my God! What a performer! Such incredible charisma and screen presence! A superstar in the making, brother!” He also praised his “dear friend Nazriya” and called Jithu Madhavan’s storytelling “truly special.”
About Scene
Scene, directed by Jithu Madhavan, stars Suriya as DSP Inbaraj, Naslen as serial killer Eswaran and Nazriya Nazim as Maya. The film is produced by Suriya and Jyotika under Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment.