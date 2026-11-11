Scene box office day 5: Suriya’s film witnesses 40 percent drop, earns Rs 174 cr worldwide

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Scene box office collection day 5: Suriya’s Scene added Rs 12.85 crore net on its first Tuesday, settling into a steady working-day rhythm after four consecutive days, after it opened at Rs 19.15 crore on November 6. The total India net now stands at Rs 97.40 crore and the worldwide gross has reached Rs 174.40 crore. If the film crosses Rs 100 crore net mark, Scene will have reached the milestone in six days, faster than Karuppu and Vishwanath and Sons, the quickest century of the three films that have made 2026 the most commercially dominant year of Suriya’s career.
The Day 5 figure of Rs 12.85 crore represents a 40 per cent drop from the previous day’s collection of Rs 21.40 crore. More relevantly, it represents a decline from the Diwali extended weekend numbers, which saw the film collect Rs 20.35 crore on Day 2, Rs 23.65 crore on Day 3 and Rs 21.40 crore on Day 4. The film averaged Rs 24,136 per show across 5,324 shows on Tuesday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
The Tamil version continues to carry the film, contributing Rs 10.35 crore net from 3,888 shows on Day 5. The Telugu version added Rs 2.50 crore from 1,436 shows.
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Scene is the third consecutive hit for Suriya in 2026. He started the year with Karuppu, a fantasy action drama directed by RJ Balaji, which collected over Rs 310 crore worldwide. That was followed by Vishwanath and Sons, a family entertainer directed by Telugu filmmaker Venky Atluri, which arrived around the Independence Day. The film earned Rs 209.46 crore at the box office during its run.
Scene is directed by Jithu Madhavan, produced by Suriya and Jyotika under Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment, with music by Sushin Shyam, cinematography by Vineeth Augustian and editing by Ajmal Sabu. The film stars Suriya as the blind DSP Inbaraj, Naslen as serial killer Eswaran and Nazriya Nazim as Maya, with Anandraj, Lal, John Vijay and Rajpriyan in supporting roles.
Also Read: Scene movie review: A wild, funny, dark roller-coaster, starring a version of Suriya we all missed
Scene also serves as the Tamil debut for both its director and its villain. Jithu Madhavan, who gained wide recognition for directing the 2024 Malayalam action comedy Aavesham with Fahadh Faasil, is making his first Tamil film with Scene, while Naslen, a rising name in Malayalam cinema, steps into the Tamil industry for the first time as the film’s chief antagonist Eswaran.