Scene box office day 5: Suriya’s film witnesses 40 percent drop, earns Rs 174 cr worldwide

Scene box office collection day 5: Suriya’s Scene added Rs 12.85 crore net on its first Tuesday, settling into a steady working-day rhythm after four consecutive days, after it opened at Rs 19.15 crore on November 6. The total India net now stands at Rs 97.40 crore and the worldwide gross has reached Rs 174.40 crore. If the film crosses Rs 100 crore net mark, Scene will have reached the milestone in six days, faster than Karuppu and Vishwanath and Sons, the quickest century of the three films that have made 2026 the most commercially dominant year of Suriya’s career.

The Day 5 figure of Rs 12.85 crore represents a 40 per cent drop from the previous day’s collection of Rs 21.40 crore. More relevantly, it represents a decline from the Diwali extended weekend numbers, which saw the film collect Rs 20.35 crore on Day 2, Rs 23.65 crore on Day 3 and Rs 21.40 crore on Day 4. The film averaged Rs 24,136 per show across 5,324 shows on Tuesday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.