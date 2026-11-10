Scene box office day 4: Suriya’s film crosses Rs 150 cr, earns over 4x Ramayana in Tamil

Scene box office collection day 4: Jithu Madhavan’s action comedy Scene, starring Suriya in the lead, has crossed another milestone at the worldwide box office. A couple of days after becoming the actor’s third film to breach the Rs 100 crore mark this year, it’s now touched Rs 150 crore worldwide, aided by its ability to pass the crucial Monday test with flying colours. It’s collected over Rs 98.05 crore gross and more than Rs 84.40 crore net in India.

On its first Monday (day 4), Scene earned Rs 21.25 crore from 5801 shows at the domestic box office. Despite a 10% drop from its first Sunday (day 3) earnings of Rs 23.65 crore from 6001 shows , Suriya’s film benefited from Monday being the first day after Diwali, after which box office collections in India typically pick up.

But Scene has performed consistently well at the domestic box office, regardless of Diwali. It collected Rs 20.35 crore from 5687 screens on its first Saturday (day 2) on the occasion of Chhoti Diwali, after opening at Rs 19.15 crore from 6167 screens this past Friday on the occasion of Dhanteras. Thus, as per Sacnilk, its highest daily collection came on the day of Diwali, and its lowest hasn’t gone below Rs 19 crore so far.

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Overseas, Scene added another Rs 5 crore on Monday, bumping up its total international earnings to Rs 51.50 crore. Thus, its total worldwide collection currently stands at Rs 149 crore, but given the current trajectory, it will most likely cross the Rs 150 crore mark today on its first Tuesday (day 5).

Scene marks Suriya’s third hit of the year. He kicked off the year with RJ Balaji’s action fantasy Karuppu, which amassed Rs 315 crore at the worldwide box office, on a budget of over Rs 150 crore. It was followed by Venky Atluri’s romantic dramedy Vishwanath & Sons, which released on the occasion of Independence Day, and collected Rs 260 crore globally.

Scene holds its own in front of Ramayana

Out of its total domestic net box office collection of Rs 84.40 crore from 23656 shows, the majority chunk has come from its native Tamil version, at Rs 17.85 crore from 4378 shows. The rest has been contributed by the dubbed Telugu version at Rs 3.40 crore from 1423 shows. Both the versions managed to hold their own in front of the dubbed versions of Nitesh Tiwari’s Bollywood adaptation of the Indian epic, Ramayana, which enjoyed a head start with its release this past Thursday on November 5.

On their first Monday, Scene’s Tamil version managed to earn more than four times of what the dubbed Tamil version of Ramayana did on the same day. Despite Ramayana earning almost double of what Scene did in their dubbed Telugu versions on Monday, it continues to compete with Ramayana, despite the uptick in the latter’s box office collection across India on Monday.

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Scene marks the Tamil debut of not only Malayalam actor Naslen, who plays the chief antagonist, but also director Jithu Madhavan, best known for helming the 2024 hit Malayalam action comedy Aavesham, starring Fahadh Faasil. Also starring Fahadh’s wife Nazriya Nazim, Scene is co-produced by Suriya and his wife Jyotika’s banner 2D Entertainment.