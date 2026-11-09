Scene Box Office Collection Day 3: After a prolonged dry spell marked by consecutive flops, Tamil star Suriya has finally and emphatically turned the tide and delivered yet another massive hit, making 2026 his year. Following the superhit success of Karuppu and Vishwanath and Sons earlier this year, Suriya’s third release, director Jithu Madhavan’s Scene, has also entered the Rs 100 crore club, thanks to positive reviews.

On Sunday, November 8, the crime comedy thriller recorded an India nett collection of Rs 23.25 crore across 6,001 shows, marking a 14.3 per cent rise from Saturday’s Rs 20.35 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Including its opening day’s Rs 19.15 crore, Scene’s total domestic earnings now stand at Rs 62.75 crore. The movie has thus far grossed Rs 116.65 crore worldwide.

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During the day, Scene witnessed an overall occupancy of a whopping 80.04 per cent in the Tamil market. While the morning shows commenced with 53.15 per cent occupancy, the rate jumped to 89 per cent in the afternoon, dipped slightly to 88.15 per cent in the evening, and then peaked at 89.85 per cent during night screenings.

Scene vs Karuppu vs Vishwanath and Sons

Although Scene opened better than Suriya’s first two releases of 2026, Karuppu (Rs 15.50 crore) and Vishwanath and Sons (Rs 15.35 crore), the crime comedy thriller has since been trailing Karuppu, which earned Rs 24.15 crore and Rs 28.35 crore on its first Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Although Scene’s Saturday earnings were less than Vishwanath and Sons’ (Rs 22.25 crore), the Jithu Madhavan directorial picked up momentum on Sunday and surpassed Venky Atluri’s romantic comedy-drama (Rs 20.55 crore).

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While director RJ Balaji’s Karuppu grossed Rs 310.12 crore worldwide during its theatrical run, Vishwanath and Sons had minted Rs 209.46 crore.

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Suriya and Jyotika share heartfelt thank-you note

After Scene opened to positive reviews and took the box office by storm, both Suriya and his wife, actor Jyotika, who co-produced the movie under their banner 2D Entertainment, shared a joint note on social media, expressing their gratitude to the audience. Alongside one photo of just the two of them and another one of them with the movie’s team, Suriya wrote, “Our hearts are full of gratitude! The love and warmth you have shown Scene, across languages and borders, means the world to our Team, Jo & me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suriya Sivakumar (@actorsuriya)

He added, “Thank you for coming to the theatres with so much trust. Your love gives us the courage to keep exploring our horizons. Forever grateful! Happy Diwali, dear all.”

Also starring Nazriya Nazim, Naslen, Anandaraj, and Lal in key roles, Scene features music by Sushin Shyam, cinematography by Vineeth Augustian, and editing by Ajmal Sabu.