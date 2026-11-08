Scene Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya’s film sees 6.3% growth, crosses Rs 81 crore worldwide

Suriya’s latest film, Scene, continued its strong theatrical run on Saturday, November 7, recording a growth in collections on Day 2. According to trade site Sacnilk, the action-comedy collected Rs 20.35 crore net at the Indian box office across 5,687 shows. This marks a 6.3% increase over its opening-day collection of Rs 19.15 crore net.

The Tamil version contributed the largest share, earning Rs 16.50 crore from 4,324 shows, while the Telugu version collected Rs 3.85 crore from 1,363 shows.

#SCENE continues its SENSATIONAL BOX OFFICE RAMPAGE! 🔥💥 A WHOPPING 573.96K tickets booked in the last 24 hours on @bookmyshow! 🤯🔥 SMASHES PAST 1.5 MILLION TICKETS on BMS alone! 💣💣 THE ONE #Suriya is setting the box office on FIRE! 🔥🔥 @Suriya_Offl @2D_ENTPVTLTD @NVRCinema — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 8, 2026

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 62.5% across both languages on Saturday, compared to 55% on Friday.

With this, Scene has taken its total India net collection to Rs 39.50 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 45.90 crore after two days. The film also witnessed a strong response overseas, collecting an estimated Rs 18 crore gross on Day 2. Its total overseas collection has now reached Rs 35.75 crore, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 81.65 crore.

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The film sold an estimated 14.98 lakh tickets on its second day, taking the total ticket sales to approximately 29.30 lakh.

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene also stars Nazriya Nazim, Naslen, Lal and Anandraj. The film was released in Tamil and Telugu on November 6, 2026.