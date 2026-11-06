Scene box office collection day 1 early report: Suriya film earns over Rs 17 crore

Scene box office collection day 1 early report: Suriya has returned to the big screen with his third film of the year, Scene, which has opened to a promising response at the box office.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 17 crore across 5,897 shows as of 9 pm on Friday.

The film marks Suriya’s third theatrical release of 2026, following Karuppu and Vishwanath and Sons. His first release of the year, Karuppu, opened at Rs 17.93 crore gross in India, while Vishwanath and Sons registered an opening of Rs 17.74 crore.

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Suriya has enjoyed a successful run at the box office this year, with both his previous releases performing well commercially. Karuppu went on to collect Rs 310 crore worldwide, while Vishwanath and Sons reportedly earned Rs 210 crore worldwide. With Scene also witnessing a promising start, the actor is looking at another successful outing.