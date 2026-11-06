Scene box office collection day 1 early report: Suriya film earns over Rs 17 crore

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Scene box office collection day 1 early report: Suriya has returned to the big screen with his third film of the year, Scene, which has opened to a promising response at the box office.
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 17 crore across 5,897 shows as of 9 pm on Friday.
The film marks Suriya’s third theatrical release of 2026, following Karuppu and Vishwanath and Sons. His first release of the year, Karuppu, opened at Rs 17.93 crore gross in India, while Vishwanath and Sons registered an opening of Rs 17.74 crore.
Suriya has enjoyed a successful run at the box office this year, with both his previous releases performing well commercially. Karuppu went on to collect Rs 310 crore worldwide, while Vishwanath and Sons reportedly earned Rs 210 crore worldwide. With Scene also witnessing a promising start, the actor is looking at another successful outing.
Also Read – Scene movie review: A wild, funny, dark roller-coaster, starring a version of Suriya we all missed
Beyond its promising box office performance, Scene has also earned rave reviews. SCREEN’s Yashaswini Sri praised Suriya’s performance in the film, writing, “There is also a lightness to the performance that Suriya has not shown in years. This is an actor who is not fighting the material or trying to elevate it through sheer intensity. He is inside it, moving with it, trusting the director and the writing to do their part while he does his. It is the kind of performance that does not announce itself, and that is precisely why it works.”
Suriya’s brother and actor Karthi also praised the film. Calling it a thoroughly entertaining experience, he wrote, “Scene is fun pro max. What brilliant writing Jithu and fantastic performances! Sushin magic again! Thank you team for this awesome experience.”
Directed and written by Jithu Madhavan, Scene is backed by Suriya and Jyothika under their production banner, 2D Entertainment.