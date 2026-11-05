Scene advance booking: Suriya’s cop drama collects over Rs 20 crore

Jithu Mahadevan’s cop drama Scene, starring Suriya, Nazriya Nazim, and Naslen, is all set to release in cinemas on Friday, November 6, a couple of days before Diwali. The film seems to be on the way to becoming another hit for the actor, who’s already delivered two successes with Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons.

By the eve of its release, Scene had already collected Rs 20.72 crore through advance bookings. Excluding block booking, the figure comes down to Rs 18.03 crore. Out of this, opening-day advance bookings accounted for Rs 10.35 crore, with collections standing at Rs 9.33 crore excluding block bookings. The film sold 5.99 lakh tickets across 5,833 screens.

It’s followed by the advance booking on Saturday (day 2), at Rs 4.45 crore, and Rs 3.79 crore without block booking, through the sale of 2.65 lakh tickets across 3540 screens. The Sunday (day 3) collection comes third, at Rs 3.42 crore, and 2.83 crore without block booking, through the sale of 2.08 lakh tickets across 3100 screens, as per Sacnilk.

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The advance booking of Scene isn’t limited to the Diwali weekend, but has also spilt over to next week. The booking for Monday (day 4) stands at Rs 1.68 crore, and Rs 1.38 crore excluding block booking, through the sale of 1.13 lakh tickets across 1677 screens. Tuesday’s (day 5) advance booking currently stands the lowest, at Rs 82.52 lakh, and Rs 70.34 lakh excluding block booking, through the sale of 61,028 tickets across 940 shows.

Chennai has the biggest share in the Day 1 advance booking of Scene, at Rs 2.51 crore, and Rs 2.30 crore without block booking. Of the Rs 10.35 crore of advance booking on the opening day, the majority is reserved for the native Tamil version at Rs 8.93 crore, and Rs 8.13 crore excluding block booking, through the sale of 5.02 lakh tickets across 4647 screens.

The dubbed Telugu version contributed Rs 1.42 crore to the total advance booking for Scene on the opening day. Excluding block booking, this figure comes down to Rs 1.20 crore. A total of 97,136 tickets have been sold across 1186 screens. In both the markets, the film will face some competition from the dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions of Nitesh Tiwari’s Bollywood adaptation of the Indian epic, Ramayana. The Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash-starrer released a day earlier on Thursday, and is likely to open at Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office.

More about Scene

Scene marks the Tamil debut of not only Malayalam actor Naslen, who plays the chief antagonist, but also director Jithu Mahadevan, best known for helming 2024 Malayalam action comedy Aavesham, starring Fahadh Faasil. It also marks the return of Nazriya to Tamil cinema 12 years after Anis’ 2014 romantic film Thirumanam Enum Nikkah.

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Ahead of the film’s release, Suriya expressed confidence in Scene, promising audiences a fresh cinematic experience. At a pre-release event, the actor said, “Hopefully, this Diwali, you will like Scene just like you liked Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons. I like my films to be a little unpredictable, and this one will offer something fresh. You could call it a crime thriller or a murder mystery, but Jithu’s humour runs throughout the film. It’s a complete family entertainer. I was very happy to be a part of this project, and I believe it will be a wonderful theatrical experience.”