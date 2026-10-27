‘I can never match the love she gives me’: Suriya opens up about Jyotika at Scene event

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Suriya has opened up about his relationship with wife Jyotika, saying that even the smallest efforts he makes in their marriage are returned with immense love. The actor spoke about their relationship at a special event held in Dubai for his film Scene, where he reflected on how love and effort have shaped both his personal and professional life.
Speaking about his relationship with fans and how they’ve always extended unconditional support, Suriya said, “Whether it’s my personal life or my professional life, I believe that whatever effort I put in comes back to me many times over. My fans have stood by me for so many years. So many films have come and gone, but when I look at their faces, I see that they are still standing by me. If I make an effort, they return that love a hundredfold.”
Drawing comparison with his personal life, the Karuppu actor said, “It’s the same in my married life. Even when I make a small effort, I receive so much love from Jyotika. I can never match the love she gives me in return. Whatever I do, I try to do it wholeheartedly and sincerely.”
Recently, Suriya and Jyotika renewed their wedding vows to mark 20 years of togetherness. The couple, who got married on September 11, 2006, celebrated the milestone with an intimate ceremony in Scotland, surrounded by their children, daughter Diya and son Dev, along with family members and close friends.
The couple shared glimpses of the ceremony on social media, calling it The Sequel. Jyotika also penned a heartfelt note about their relationship, where she mentioned that the ceremony was not about celebrating a perfect marriage but about acknowledging the imperfections, adjustments, sacrifices and understanding that brought them closer over the years. She also spoke about how they had grown as individuals and as partners, while looking forward to spending the next 20 years together.
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Suriya later shared another video from the ceremony and thanked everyone who had helped organise it. He also explained why they chose Scotland for the occasion, saying that its misty highlands and lochs reminded them of their own love story. He added that they returned home with more than just memories, having met people whose warmth had left a lasting impression on them.
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Suriya and Jyotika first met while working on the Tamil film Poovellam Kettuppar (1999). They went on to share screen space in films such as Kaakha Kaakha, Perazhagan, Maayavi and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal before getting married in 2006.
After their wedding, Jyotika took a break from acting before returning to films with 36 Vayadhinile in 2015. The two have continued to support each other’s careers and also work together through their production banner, 2D Entertainment.