‘I can never match the love she gives me’: Suriya opens up about Jyotika at Scene event

Suriya has opened up about his relationship with wife Jyotika, saying that even the smallest efforts he makes in their marriage are returned with immense love. The actor spoke about their relationship at a special event held in Dubai for his film Scene, where he reflected on how love and effort have shaped both his personal and professional life.

Speaking about his relationship with fans and how they’ve always extended unconditional support, Suriya said, “Whether it’s my personal life or my professional life, I believe that whatever effort I put in comes back to me many times over. My fans have stood by me for so many years. So many films have come and gone, but when I look at their faces, I see that they are still standing by me. If I make an effort, they return that love a hundredfold.”