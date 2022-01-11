scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Sathyaraj discharged from hospital after testing positive for COVID-19: ‘Will resume work after few days…’

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: January 11, 2022 2:17:45 pm
Sathyaraj recovering from a Covid-19 infection.

Veteran actor Sathyaraj, who was diagnosed with Covid-19, is in the process of recovery. On Tuesday, his son Sibi informed his Twitter followers that his father has now been discharged from the hospital and he should be back on his feet after a few days of rest.

“Hey guys..Appa got discharged from the hospital last night and back home..He’s totally fine and will resume work after few days of rest..Thank you all for your love and support!,” Sibi tweeted.

Also Read |Mohanlal, Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas break silence, express solidarity with Kerala sexual assault survivor

Sathyaraj was admitted to a private hospital a couple of days ago after he tested positive for the virus.

On the work front, Sathyaraj was last seen in MGR Magan. He had earlier made an iconic cameo appearance as CM Nagaraja Chozhan (Amavasai) from Amaidhi Padai in Tughlaq Durbar.

He is waiting for the release of 1945 as well as Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas, and director Venkat Prabhu’s Party. He will also be seen in Suriya’s upcoming film Etharkkum Thunindhavan.

In other news, many high-profile celebrities have fallen ill during the third wave of COVID infections. Recently, actors such as Kushboo, and Shobana reported that they had tested positive for the virus. Earlier, Trisha revealed that she had fallen ill, days before the New Year. Mahesh Babu, Arun Vijay, Vishnu Vishal, S Thaman are among those recovering from the infection.

