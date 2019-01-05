Sathru teaser: Kathir plays a cop in this racy, commercial flick

Actor Kathir, who was last seen in one of the biggest hits of last year Pariyerum Perumal, will be playing a cop in his next film. Titled Sathru and directed by Navin Nanjundan, the teaser of the film was released today by actor Jayam Ravi. Kathir will be trying out something completely different from his previous role in this racy, commercial flick.

Based on the teaser, it looks like Kathir is chasing down a group of teenagers and the film promises a number of action scenes. The film also stars Srushti Dange, Laguparan, Suja Varunee, Neelima, Ponvannan and Marimuthu. Mahesh Muthuswami is the director of Photography, while Amrish has composed the music for Sathru.

The movie has been slated for a February release and is being produced by Raghukumar, Raja Ratnam and Sritharan under the banner RT Infinity Deal. Audiences have high expectations from Sathru after Kathir’s breakthrough performance as a law student in Pariyerum Perumal. We will have to wait and see if he can deliver.