Sathru full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Tamil film Sathru is the latest victim of piracy website Tamilrockers. Written and directed by Naveen Nanjundan, the action thriller stars Kathir and Srushti Dange in the lead roles.

Actor Kathir, who was last seen in one of the biggest hits of last year Pariyerum Perumal, is playing a cop in the film.

Sathru is produced by Raghukumar, Raja Ratnam and Sritharan under the banner RT Infinity Deal.

The film also stars Srushti Dange, Laguparan, Suja Varunee, Neelima, Ponvannan and Marimuthu.

This leak is not new as in the past too Tamilrockers has leaked latest films from across different languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and others.

Tamilrockers operates with sheer impunity, despite several warnings by the courts including the Madras High Court and stringent action by law enforcement agencies.