Sasilalitha: Another biopic on Jayalalithaa announced

It’s raining biopics in the film industry, and we had reported that a few on the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa were underway. Kangana Ranaut is playing Jayalalithaa in a Tamil-Hindi-Telugu trilingual, directed by Vijay. Then, there is Iron Lady by Mysskin’s former associate Priyadarshini. On the other hand, Gautam Menon was said to be directing a web series with Ramya Krishnan in the lead. Up in the North, Ram Gopal Varma is working on a film based on the life of Sasikala, a close aide to Jayalalithaa.

Now, K Jagadishwara Reddy will be making another biopic titled Sasilalitha. Produced by Jayam Movies, the film will chronicle “many important aspects of Jayalalithaa’s life”.

According to sources, Sasilalitha will also focus on the last 75 days she spent in the hospital. “The makers are scouting for actors to play the roles of Jayalalithaa and Sasikala. If everything goes well, the shoot will begin from the first week of May,” adds the source.

Speaking more about the film, Jagadishwara Reddy says, “We have titled the film ‘Sasilalitha’ as it talks equally about both the leaders.”

Reddy had directed NTR biopic Lakshmi Veeragrandham, which is due for release.