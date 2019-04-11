Sasikumar takes the action-adventure route

Sasikumar, who was last seen in Petta, has started shooting for his next, an action-adventure with NV Nirmal Kumar of Salim fame. Produced by Ram Mohan under the Kalpataru Pictures banner, this untitled project went on the floors recently in Chennai.

According to sources, the makers will head to Mumbai next for a 25-day schedule. “Sasikumar mostly features in rural films, and this is the first time he will be seen doing an action film. Talks are on with a few actresses, and the team is yet to finalise the female lead and rest of the cast,” says a source, adding this film is set in an urban milieu.

The technical crew includes DoP Ganesh Chandhrra, who handled cinematography in Salim, besides art director Anand Mani and stunt choreographer Sakthi Saravanan.

Meanwhile, Nirmal Kumar is awaiting the release of Sathuranga Vettai 2, with Arvind Swami and Trisha. The original was helmed by H Vinoth, who is busy with Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai.

Sasikumar has Kombu Vecha Singamda, Enai Nokki Paayum Thota, Naadogial 2 and Kennedy Club in the pipeline.