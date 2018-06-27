Sasikumar: Asuravadham will have violence but it’s the right kind

Sasikumar starrer Asuravadham team claims that the violence in the film is justified. Sasikumar starrer Asuravadham team claims that the violence in the film is justified.

Sasikumar’s upcoming film Asuravadham is hitting screens this Friday. Helmed by Marudhapandian, the film ‘deals with a socially relevant theme.’ High on action, the team claims that the violence in the film is justified.

“The film will have violence but it’s the right kind. It’s a battle between the good and the bad guy. The vadham (destruction) will be right. It deals with a socially relevant theme. I play a worker working in the gulf,” said Sasikumar.

“I really liked the script when I heard it from Prem. While I initially wanted to produce it, it didn’t happen. Then Lalit sir stepped in. When he approached me, I told him I already had a script. He took the film without even asking the script,” Sasikumar added. The film was shot in 50 days in one schedule.

The stunts have been choreographed by Dilip Subburayan, who is working with Sasikumar for the 7th time. “This is a very important film for Sasikumar. This is something he hasn’t tried before. While it has violence, there is a reason why it has been placed,” said Dilip.

Featuring music by Thaikudam Bridge’s Govind P Menon, the film also stars Nandita Swetha and writer-turned-actor Vasumitra.

“I thank the cast and the team for believing in me that I could pull off the intense role. I was a bit nervous about working with Sasi as he is a director-actor. But he made me very comfortable. I am confident that in the place of ten films, I have acted in one good film,” said Nanditha.

