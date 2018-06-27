Sasikumar: Asuravadham will have violence but it’s the right kind

Sasikumar’s upcoming film Asuravadham is hitting screens this Friday. Helmed by Marudhapandian, the film ‘deals with a socially relevant theme.’ High on action, the team claims that the violence in the film is justified.
“The film will have violence but it’s the right kind. It’s a battle between the good and the bad guy. The vadham (destruction) will be right. It deals with a socially relevant theme. I play a worker working in the gulf,” said Sasikumar.
“I really liked the script when I heard it from Prem. While I initially wanted to produce it, it didn’t happen. Then Lalit sir stepped in. When he approached me, I told him I already had a script. He took the film without even asking the script,” Sasikumar added. The film was shot in 50 days in one schedule.
Watch the trailer of Sasikumar strarrer Asuravadham:
The stunts have been choreographed by Dilip Subburayan, who is working with Sasikumar for the 7th time. “This is a very important film for Sasikumar. This is something he hasn’t tried before. While it has violence, there is a reason why it has been placed,” said Dilip.
Featuring music by Thaikudam Bridge’s Govind P Menon, the film also stars Nandita Swetha and writer-turned-actor Vasumitra.
“I thank the cast and the team for believing in me that I could pull off the intense role. I was a bit nervous about working with Sasi as he is a director-actor. But he made me very comfortable. I am confident that in the place of ten films, I have acted in one good film,” said Nanditha.
