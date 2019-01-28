Sarvam Thaala Mayam trailer: Rajiv Menon film highlights the need for inclusiveness

Dhanush on Monday released the trailer of upcoming musical dram Sarvam Thaala Mayam. The film will hit screens this Friday along with director Ram’s Peranbu and Simbu starrer Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven.

The trailer of Sarvam Thaala Mayam gives a sneak peek into a film that reflects on the compartmentalization of art that denies access to talented “others”. GV Prakash Kumar’s Peter Johnson seems to be a natural when it comes to playing percussion instruments. However, he is denied an opportunity to learn Carnatic music due to his religion.

Director-writer Rajiv Menon seems to have made a timely film that is aided by an impressive star cast, including GV Prakash Kumar, Nedumudi Venu, Vineeth and Aparna Balamurali among others.

Watch the trailer of Sarvam Thaala Mayam:

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has scored the music for Sarvam Thaala Mayam. The music album has a total of six songs. While Rahman has composed four songs, Rajiv and Tyagaraja have composed the other two songs.

The film marks Rajiv Menon’s return to direction after a gap of 19 years. The renowned cinematographer’s last directorial outing was Kandukondain Kandukondain (2000).