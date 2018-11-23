Sarvam Thaala Mayam teaser: GV Prakash Kumar starrer promises to be a heart-warming musical

The teaser of Sarvam Thaala Mayam was released on Friday. The neatly cut teaser, in fact, it is among the best of Tamil teasers of 2018, shows us flashes of a rapidly evolving actor GV Prakash Kumar.

Going by the teaser, it seems to be another film set in north Chennai and follows the journey of Peter Johnson, a musician. GV’s Peter is a natural when it comes to playing drums. It’s safe to assume that he faces several obstacles to realize his full potential in music due to various reasons. In addition to that, he is also in love with an upper-class girl, played by Aparna Balamurali.

Peter Johnson is a hard-core Thala Ajith fan. So much so that he sketches Ajith on exam sheets. He loves playing drums while celebrating the release of an Ajith film. He refuses to listen to his parents and he loves hanging out with his friends. When push comes to shove, he can even throw a few punches. We don’t get much of Aparna or any other character for that matter in the teaser. But what we get is a promise that Sarvam Thaala Mayam will be a heart-warming movie about an underdog overcoming obstacles.

Sarvam Thaala Mayam marks filmmaker Rajiv Menon’s return to direction after a gap of 17 years. The renowned cinematographer’s last directorial outing was Kandukondain Kandukondain, which had Ajith as one of the male leads. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has scored the music for the upcoming film. The music album has a total of six songs. While Rahman has composed four songs, Rajiv and Tyagaraja has composed the other two songs.

Sarvam Thaala Mayam will hit screens on December 28.