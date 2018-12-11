Sarvam Thaala Mayam song Peter Beatu Yethu: GV Prakash does the kuthu dance

After the title track and “Maya Maya”, the makers of Sarvam Thaala Mayam have now released its third single, “Peter Beatu Yethu”. Composed by AR Rahman, the song has been crooned by his nephew and the film’s lead actor GV Prakash and Satyaprakash. Arunraja Kamaraj has penned the lyrics of “Peter Beatu Yethu”.

The song is a dance number with beats that remain true to Chennai. The lyrical video features stills of GV Prakash as a hardcore Thalapathy Vijay shaking a leg. This song is sure to excite all Vijay fans as this is the second Kuthu song composed by Rahman after “Mersal Arasan”.

Expectations are high for Sarvam Thaala Mayam because of the Rajiv Menon-AR Rahman combination. Rajiv Menon, who made his debut with the 1997 Arvind Swami starrer Minsara Kanavu and followed it up with Kandukondain Kandukondain in 2000, has returned with his next directorial venture after a long gap of 18 years. Both his movies featured some of AR Rahman’s best songs. Rajiv is also known for his work as a cinematographer in Mani Ratnam films such as Bombay, Guru and Kadal. In a recent interview, cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Rajiv revealed that he worked on this movie for two years.

Sarvam Thaala Mayam is gearing up for its release on December 28 and promises to take us on a musical journey. Actor GV Prakash stars in the lead role as an aspiring musician, hailing from the Dalit community, who overcomes obstacles and learns to play the mridangam from an expert, played by veteran actor Nedumudi Venu. Based on the teaser, the film is based in North Chennai and looks like it is a heartwarming movie about an underdog who sets out to fulfill his destiny against all odds.

The film also stars Aparna Balamurali in the lead and the supporting cast includes Vineeth, Santha Dhananjayan and Kumaravel. Out of the six songs in the album, Oscar winner AR Rahman has composed four. The other two songs have been composed by Rajiv Menon and Tyagraja. The song “Maya Maya”, which was recently released, is said to be the last song penned by National Award-winning lyricist Na Muthukumar before his demise.

GV Prakash is currently awaiting the release of films like Kadhalai Thedi Nithyananda, Adangathey, 4G, Kuppathu Raja, Jail and Ayngaran. As a composer, he is working on an untitled Suriya-Sudha Kongara project too.