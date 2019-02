Sarvam Thaala Mayam leaked online by Tamilrockers

Released alongside Mammootty’s Peranbu and Simbu’s Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven, GV Prakash starrer Sarvam Thaala Mayam hit the screens on Friday. The musical drama has been leaked online by Tamilrockers.

Of late, recent movies have been leaked by the infamous piracy site. From The Accidental Prime Minister to the more recent and controversial Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, all popular films have been uploaded on Tamilrockers.

Despite stringent measures and court orders, Tamilrockers has refused to bow down in front of the law. Even Simbu’s Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven has not been spared.

Sarvam Thaala Mayam has been helmed by acclaimed director Rajiv Menon with music by the Mozart of Madras AR Rahman. The movie marks Menon’s return to direction after a break of 19 years. His last directorial was the 2000 film Kandukondain Kandukondain.

Sarvam Thaala Mayam also stars Nedumudi Venu, Vineeth and Aparna Balamurali among others in pivotal roles.