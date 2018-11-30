Sarvam Thaala Mayam title track: AR Rahman song is refreshingly soothing

The title track of Rajiv Menon’s musical Sarvam Thaala Mayam is finally out. Sung by Haricharan and Arjun Chandy, the AR Rahman composition is refreshing and has a soothing effect to it.

Written by Madhan Karky, the title track encompasses a melange of melodious notes. The music maestro has also brilliantly utilised chenda melam, which is a traditional percussion instrument widely used in Kerala especially during the festivals, with the peppy beats of the song. It adds value to the song and gives it an impressive touch.

The lyrics aptly resonates with the mood of the song. Sarvam Thaala Mayam means rhythm is omnipresent. The song sends out a message that there is a rhythm to everything around us.

The catchy music will linger in your mind for a long time, making you want to groove to its beats.

Listen to Sarvam Thaala Mayam title track here:

In the lyrical video, we get glimpses of GV Prakash traversing through different states of the country on his bike, from snow-clad mountains to the green picturesque spots, and interacting with people belonging to different cultures.

Directed by cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Rajiv Menon, Sarvam Thaala Mayam is a musical drama that revolves around an aspiring musician Peter Johnson. He dreams of making his way into the music industry.

Maheshinte Pratikaram fame Aparna Balamurali will share screen space with GV Prakash in Sarvam Thaala Mayam. The film also stars renowned actor Nedumudi Venu, Vineeth and Santha Dhananjayan among others.

The movie will release on December 28.