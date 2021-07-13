Sarpatta Parambarai trailer: Pa Ranjith, Arya’s Amazon Prime film packs a punch

Pa Ranjith places the action in a boxing ring in Sarpatta Parambarai trailer as he captures the culture and legacy of the sport in north Chennai. The trailer begins with a character explaining how north Madras fell in love with boxing as a sport. Pasupathi’s character narrates that his ancestors learned boxing from the British and ended up besting them in no time. Thus began north Chennai’s undying love for the sport, which changed the lives of people forever in the locality.

Judging from the Sarpatta Parambarai trailer, the film follows the legacy of boxing in north Chennai. It is not just a sport there as the pride, honour, and legends of the clans are at stake.

Actor-filmmaker Suriya unveiled the trailer on Tuesday. “Hats off @beemji @arya_offl and the entire cast and crew for creating this epic film #SarpattaParambaraiOnPrime The hard work put in by the team is evident onscreen!! (sic),” he tweeted while sharing the trailer.

Watch Sarpatta Parambarai trailer

The main focus is the rivalry between Sarpatta Parambarai and Idiyappam Parambarai. While Arya’s Kabilan belongs to Sarpatta, John Kokken’s Vembuli comes from the Idiyappam camp. Before Kabilan could go toe-to-toe with Vembuli, he has to prove worthy of stepping inside the boxing ring. How does he prove it? By steering clearing of street gangs, and senseless violence.

Sarpatta Parambarai is set in the backdrop of the 1970s north Chennai. Ranjith has earlier said that he came to learn about the rich boxing culture of the locality while researching for his 2014 movie Madras.

The highlight of the trailer has to be high-octane boxing matches. The fight sequences look authentic and are a far cry from the superficial and ill-informed way Tamil films have imagined the sport so far.

“I have gone through a major physical transformation for this film and done a rigorous amount of training to get the physicality of techniques of a boxer right. It is a completely different role for me from my previous movies and I believe it is going to be a career defining film for me. Just like the sport, Sarpatta Parambarai promises to deliver a thrilling experience with action sequences and a storyline that will keep you on the edge of your seats,” said Arya in a press release.

Sarpatta Parambarai also stars Kalaiyarasan, Dushara, Santhosh Pratap, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Johnn Vijay, Kali Venkat, Muthukumar among others in the supporting cast. It is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 22.