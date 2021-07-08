Sarpatta Parambarai gets OTT release date

Actor Arya on Thursday announced his upcoming film Sarpatta Parambarai will release on Amazon Prime Video on July 22. “Bringing you the world of #sarpatta @PrimeVideoIN on July 22 Thank you @beemji sir for this unforgettable experience (sic),” he tweeted.

Arya described Sarpatta Parambarai as “the untold tale of resilience”. It will be Arya’s second direct OTT release this year after Teddy.

Written and directed by Pa.Ranjith, the film revolves around the boxing culture that existed in North Chennai in the 1980s. “For an individual as well as for a society, there is a gulf between merely living and living worthily – Babasaheb. Victory of an Individual is a victory to the entire society,” tweeted Ranjith along with the film’s poster announcing its release on Amazon Prime Video.

For an individual as well as for a society,there is a gulf between merely living and living worthily-Babasaheb

Victory of an Individual is a victory to the entire society.

Watch #SarpattaParambaraiOnPrime July 22,@PrimeVideoIN @arya_offl @officialneelam @K9Studioz thanks to all pic.twitter.com/5UwUW0z0iU — pa.ranjith (@beemji) July 8, 2021

Arya got shredded to play the role of a boxer called Kabilan in Sarpatta Parambarai. His performance is likely to set a new standard for boxing films in Tamil.

The movie, which revolves around a clash between Idiyappa Parambarai and Sarpatta Parambarai clans in North Chennai, also stars John Kokken, Kalaiyarasan, Santhosh Prathap, Shabeer Kallarakkal and Sanchana Natarajan.

Sarpatta Parambarai is part of Amazon Prime Video’s impressive slate for July, which also includes Bollywood boxing drama Toofaan and Malayalam political drama Malik.