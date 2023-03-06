Sarpatta Parambarai Round 2: Pa Ranjith and Arya to return with second part of the acclaimed boxing drama

One of the biggest movie victims of the coronavirus-induced lockdown was Pa Ranjith’s Sarpatta Parambarai. The layered boxing drama, which dealt with caste and class issues, had wonderful theatre moments, but the film couldn’t release on the big screen due to the pandemic. However, when it was released on Amazon Prime Video, it became an instant hit not just in Tamil Nadu but across the country. Now, it is confirmed that a second part of the film is getting ready, and we would get to see Pa Ranjith’s retro world on the big screen finally.

Titled Sarpatta Parambarai Round 2, the second part of the film will have Arya returning as the underdog hero Kabilan. While sharing a poster of the film, Arya wrote, “Are you ready to see the match? Angry English boxing. Round 2.”

Sarpatta Parambarai, a period film set in the 1970s, is about the clash of two boxing clans namely Sarpatta Parambarai and Idiayappa Parambarai in North Madras. The movie follows the story of Kabilan (Arya), who ends up winning it for Sarpatta Parambarai and saving the face of the clan.

Other than Arya, the film had John Kokken, Pasupathy, Kalaiyarasan, Dushara Vijayan, and Shabeer Karakkal in pivotal roles. It had music by Santhosh Narayanan. However, it is unknown if SaNa would return for the second part of the movie as Pa Ranjith and the music composer have stopped collaborating.