Sarpatta first look: Arya looks menacing in Pa Ranjith’s boxing film

Arya plays a boxer in Sarpatta.

The first look of director Pa Ranjith’s next titled Sarpatta is out. The poster features a beefed-up Arya ready to pounce on his opponent in the boxing ring.

“Opportunities don’t come easily for us. This is our game. Kill it,” read the rough translation of Ranjith’s Tamil tweet. The hairstyle and moustache of Arya suggest that the movie could be a period piece set in North Chennai.

Earlier, reports claimed that Sarpatta was the remake of Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz, which narrated a gritty story of a boxer from a backward community. However, the latest buzz suggests it is Ranjith’s original work. And the film is said to explore the popularity of boxing among inhabitants of North Chennai.

Sarpatta stars Dushara as the female lead and Kalaiyarasan Harikrishnan, who is a regular presence in Pa Ranjith’s movies. The film has been in production for a year now. Like all movies, the shooting of Sarpatta also came to a halt following the outbreak of coronavirus. The filmmakers resumed the shoot after the government allowed film shooting following COVID-19 restrictions.

Now that theatres are reopen for business, the filmmakers are expected to announce a release date for Sarpatta soon.

