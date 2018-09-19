Sarkar: Vijay plays a vigilante in AR Murgadoss’ film

Sarkar: Actor Radha Ravi, who has played an important role in the film, revealed some details about Vijay’s character. Sarkar: Actor Radha Ravi, who has played an important role in the film, revealed some details about Vijay’s character.

Sun Pictures, the producers of Vijay starrer Sarkar, on Wednesday announced that a single track from the movie will be released on Septemeber 24 at 6 pm. Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman has scored music for the upcoming film, which is helmed by director AR Murugadoss.

Sarkar is currently in the post-production stage and is gearing up to hit the screens worldwide on Diwali this year. The film marks Vijay’s third collaboration with Murugadoss after blockbusters like Thuppakki and Kaththi.

Actor Radha Ravi, who has played an important role in the film, revealed some details about Vijay’s character. “Vijay’s role in Sarkar is like the fictional character Zorro. Like Zorro, Vijay will be a representative of the people in Sarkar. AR Murugadoss has done a fantastic job with the script. The film is high on heroism,” the senior Tamil actor told Behindwoods recently.

Vijay has played vigilante hero roles several times in the past. His last film Mersal also saw him donning a character, which murders corrupt professionals in healthcare sector. He had also played a superhero-esque vigilante in Velayudham (2011).

Sarkar also stars Keerthy Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Yogi Babu among others.

