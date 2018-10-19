Sarkar teaser: Vijay plays a corporate criminal in AR Murugadoss film

Sarkar movie teaser: Vijay starrer Sarkar will hit screens during Diwali.

The teaser of highly-awaited Tamil film Sarkar was released on Friday. Actor Vijay is playing the lead role in the film set in a political backdrop. The teaser opens with a voice-over of Varalaxmi Sarathkumar introducing Vijay as a corporate monster. Apparently, he is known for destroying rival companies.

Judging by the teaser, the hero comes to India to cast his vote in an election in Tamil Nadu. And finds a new goal to achieve for the sake of his motherland when he finds out that he has been robbed of his vote. As a highly-successful CEO, he takes over the failing political system of the state and turns the fortune around. “I am a corporate criminal,” says Vijay in the teaser, which seems like his warning to political criminals in Sarkar.

By the looks of it, Varalaxmi and Radha Ravi play ruthless politicians. And Vijay’s role seems to be a harbinger of political revolution.

Also Read | Sarkar teaser is finally here: LIVE UPDATES

Director Murugadoss had revealed that he researched on Google CEO Sundar Pichai for writing Vijay’s role in Sarkar. He also revealed that Vijay’s character will have grey shades. “When we see two dinosaurs fight, there will be one that we want to see winning. He’s that dinosaur in the film,” he had said in an interview to a Tamil magazine.

It is worth noting that Murugadoss’ previous film with Vijay, Kaththi, was an anti-corporate film. The 2014 movie had Vijay playing a double role leading a fight against a corporate honcho who exploits a village for his personal gains.

Sarkar will hit the screens this Diwali.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd