Sarkar song Simtaangaran: Vijay and Keerthy Suresh feature in a fun folk number

The music of Sarkar is composed by AR Rahman. The music of Sarkar is composed by AR Rahman.

A song from Tamil actor Vijay’s upcoming film Sarkar was released on Monday. The song titled Simtaangaran is a fun folk number composed by Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman. The stills in the lyrical video show that the song is set against a beach backdrop with Vijay and Keerthy Suresh dancing in sync with the folk beats.

While Bamba Bakiya, Vipin Aneja and Aparna Narayanan have sung Simtaangaran, the lyrics of the song have been written by Vivek.

Rahman had last year delivered a super hit music album for Vijay’s blockbuster Mersal. Sarkar is the composer’s second consecutive film with Vijay. It also marks director AR Murugadoss’ third outing with the actor after Thuppakki (2012) and Kaththi (2014).

The upcoming film also stars Papri Ghosh, Prem Kumar, Yogi Babu and Radha Ravi among others in important roles.

Sarkar, reportedly, features Vijay in the role of a vigilante. “Vijay’s role in Sarkar is like the fictional character Zorro. Like Zorro, Vijay will be a representative of the people in Sarkar,” actor Radha Ravi had earlier revealed to the media while discussing the film.

Read this news in Tamil

Sarkar is currently in the post-production stage and is gearing up to hit the screens worldwide on Diwali this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd