Sarkar leaked online by Tamilrockers, Vijay fans discourage piracy

Vijay starrer Sarkar has been hit by piracy merely hours after its release. A full version of the movie was leaked online by Tamilrockers, a website that hosts pirated versions of films.

Fans are enraged and are urging authorities to take action against Tamilrockers. “#tamilrockers it’s not about vijay and Ajith fans it’s a big threat to entire film industry hope @VishalKOfficial and team take a immediate action on this. #SarkarFDFS #Sarkar #SunPictures”, a fan called Shanmugam Sundaram tweeted.

#tamilrockers it’s not about vijay and Ajith fans it’s a big threat to entire film industry hope @VishalKOfficial and team take a immediate action on this. #SarkarFDFS #Sarkar #SunPictures — Shanmuga sundaram (@shannsundar) November 6, 2018

Dear Sun Pictures. Tamilrockers have released SARKAR 700mb print. 😣😣😔Plz do the needfull

Alugaya varudu🙎‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WMglPPep0R — Sree (@Sreehari0209) November 6, 2018

Tamilrockers on Monday threatened to leak Sarkar online. #Sarkar HD Print Coming,” read their tweet. Following the tweet, the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) said the portal must not succeed in its illegal attempt and urged movie halls to deploy personnel inside theaters to prevent recording of Sarkar by using mobile phones or cameras.

Sarkar marks the third collaboration between director AR Murugadoss and Vijay, after hits like Thuppaki and Kaththi. The film opened to houseful shows on Deepavali. In Sarkar, Vijay plays a NRI CEO who is trying to fight corruption in India. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles and is expected to set new box office records.