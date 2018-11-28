Sarkar box office collection: AR Murugadoss film crosses Rs 250 crore mark worldwide

Toggle Menu
Sarkar Movie Total Box Office Collection: Vijay starrer Sarkar, which hit screens on November 6, has, so far, earned Rs 253 crore worldwide.

Vijay starrer Sarkar has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark worldwide. The film, which hit screens on November 6, has, so far, earned Rs 253 crore worldwide.

Sarkar has taken the international box office by storm after scoring big numbers in countries like UK, Australia, New Zealand and France.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel also tweeted recently, “#Sarkar lifetime Worldwide collection would close at ₹ 268-270 cr(Gross) approx. HUMONGOUS BLOCKBUSTER #ThalapathyVijay.”

Sarkar, starring Vijay, Keerthy Suresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, earned a whopping Rs 30 crore on the opening day. The film received mixed reviews.

The film also faced protests after AIADMK workers took exception to scenes in the film criticising the state government’s welfare schemes. On Tuesday, Kamal Haasan came out in support of the film and the team and tweeted, “Sarkar has been certified by CBFC. Yet Government dares to muffle the right of people to express. This is not democracy. Fascism was defeated before, will be done again. @ARMurugadoss.”

Sarkar’s business will see a downfall with the release of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s big-budget flick 2.0, which is due on November 29.

