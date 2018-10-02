Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
Live now

Sarkar audio launch LIVE UPDATES

Sarkar audio launch live updates: Composed by AR Rahman, the Sarkar album includes tracks like Simtaangaran, Oru Viral Puratchi, Toptucker, OMG Ponnu and CEO in the house.

Written by Manoj Kumar R | Bengaluru | Updated: October 2, 2018 6:12:11 pm
Sarkar MUSIC The music of Sarkar is composed by A R Rahman.

The audio launch of actor Vijay’s upcoming film Sarkar will be held at an engineering college on the outskirts of Chennai. The musical event will be broadcast live on SUN TV from 6:30 pm onwards. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has scored the music for the AR Murugadoss directorial.

Rahman will give a live performance of his compositions for Sarkar. The music album boasts of five songs – “Simtaangaran”, “Oruviral Puratchi”, “Toptucker”, “OMG Ponnu” and “CEO in the House”.

Singers Bamba Bakya, Vipin Aneja, Aparna Narayan, Srinidhi Venkatesh, Mohit Chauhan, Sid Sriram, Jonita Gandhi, Naku Abhyankar and Blaaze have worked on the music album.

Sarkar is Rahman’s second consecutive film with Vijay. It also marks director AR Murugadoss’ third outing with the actor after Thuppakki (2012) and Kaththi (2014).

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Sarkar audio launch. Read updates in Tamil

18:12 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
Vijay arrives at Sarkar audio launch
18:01 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
Sarkar audio launch hosts

VJ Diya and actor Prasanna have turned hosts fo Sarkar audio launch.

17:59 (IST) 02 Oct 2018
The stage is set for Sarkar audio launch

Sharing the photo on Twitter, Sun Pictures wrote, "The stage is set! Watch #SarkarAudioLaunchOnSunTV @ 6.30 PM #Sarkar"

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sarkar stars Vijay, Keerthy Suresh, Papri Ghosh, Prem Kumar, Yogi Babu and Radha Ravi among others.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd