Sarkar audio launch LIVE UPDATES

The audio launch of actor Vijay’s upcoming film Sarkar will be held at an engineering college on the outskirts of Chennai. The musical event will be broadcast live on SUN TV from 6:30 pm onwards. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has scored the music for the AR Murugadoss directorial.

Rahman will give a live performance of his compositions for Sarkar. The music album boasts of five songs – “Simtaangaran”, “Oruviral Puratchi”, “Toptucker”, “OMG Ponnu” and “CEO in the House”.

Singers Bamba Bakya, Vipin Aneja, Aparna Narayan, Srinidhi Venkatesh, Mohit Chauhan, Sid Sriram, Jonita Gandhi, Naku Abhyankar and Blaaze have worked on the music album.

Sarkar is Rahman’s second consecutive film with Vijay. It also marks director AR Murugadoss’ third outing with the actor after Thuppakki (2012) and Kaththi (2014).