Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Sardar vs Prince box office collections: Karthi’s spy-thriller gets head start leaving Sivakarthikeyan’s comedy behind

Karthi's spy-thriller Sardar is clearly turning out to be the winner this Diwali.

Sardar vs PrinceSardar and Prince hit screens on October 21.

2022 belongs to Karthi. The actor had three releases in three months, and all the films have minted moolah at the box office, with the latest one being Sardar. One of the two big Tamil releases of Diwali (the other being Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince), Sardar is all set to touch the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. According to trade analysts, the film will reach the milestone today or tomorrow as it is attracting good footfall in theatres across Tamil Nadu.

The PS Mithran directorial is also raking in money in Telugu states, where Karthi has a considerable market. In the past four days, the film has minted Rs 17 crore in Telugu states and about Rs 7 crore in Kerala.

On the other hand, Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince is trailing behind Sardar. On day 4 at the box office, the film has only managed to collect about Rs 20 crore (approx), according to trackers. However, it still has a decent run with money coming in from overseas markets like the US.

On top of that, in the pre-release media interaction, Sivakarthikeyan revealed that Prince has already broken even with the sale of streaming and other rights of the film.

The experimental humor of Prince has failed to get a unanimously positive response from fans. Giving the film a 2.5 stars rating, Indianexpress.com’s Kirubhakar Purushothaman wrote in his review, “When the film ended with the end card ‘Subam’, an obsolete practice in Tamil cinema, I realised that I won’t remember Prince for a long time. But that doesn’t seem to be the intention. The point is to make you laugh for those few stretches, and maybe it’s a win… after all.”

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 01:37:00 pm
