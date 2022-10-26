scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Sardar vs Price box office collection day 5: Karthi’s spy-thriller continues to dominate

Karthi's spy-thriller Sardar has emerged as the winner of 2022 Diwali.

Sardar vs Prince box office collection (1)Sardar vs Prince box office collection (1)

The makers of Sardar are on cloud nine as the film has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office in a matter of 5 days. A success meet of Sardar was recently held in Chennai, where actor Karthi thanked everyone for making the film a hit. The makers also announced officially that a sequel to Sardar is on the cards.

Sardar is only growing strong according to film trade analysts, who claim that multiplexes and single-screen theatres are increasing the number of shows for the movie. It is also said that the film will earn more than its Diwali day collection in the coming days.

Directed by PS Mithran, the thriller is about a spy who goes renegade to save the country from a huge conspiracy. Karthi plays dual roles in the movie. Rajisha Vijayan, Rashi Khanna, and Chunky Pandey are other actors in the film, which has music by GV Prakash.

ALSO READ |Sardar movie review: Karthi-PS Mithran’s film is the firecracker this Diwali needed

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince is trailing behind Sardar with a box office collection of Rs 40 crore from across the world.

The film’s unique humour has failed to impress audiences across the board. It is said that there will be a dip in the collection in the coming days as Sardar is set to take more screens across the state. However, Prince has still managed to be a profitable venture for the makers as the satellite and other rights of the film were sold at a good price.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...Premium
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi JinpingPremium
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi Jinping
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flightPremium
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flight
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...Premium
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...

Directed by Anudeep of Jaathi Ratnalu fame, Prince is a wacky comedy-drama about a Tamil guy falling in lover with a Brit woman. Sathyaraj, Maria Ryaboshapka and Premgi are part of the film’s cast.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-10-2022 at 01:35:57 pm
Next Story

UN: Almost 1 million drought-hit Somalis in al-Shabab areas

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh's 2nd wedding anniversary and Diwali celebration
Inside Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh’s 2nd wedding anniversary and Diwali celebration
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 26: Latest News
Advertisement