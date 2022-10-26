Sardar vs Price box office collection day 5: Karthi’s spy-thriller continues to dominate

The makers of Sardar are on cloud nine as the film has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office in a matter of 5 days. A success meet of Sardar was recently held in Chennai, where actor Karthi thanked everyone for making the film a hit. The makers also announced officially that a sequel to Sardar is on the cards.

#Sardar crosses the ₹ 50 Cr gross mark at the WW Box office.. 🔥 Actor @Karthi_Offl scores another winner at the Box office.. pic.twitter.com/HMouwRq6s9 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 26, 2022

Sardar is only growing strong according to film trade analysts, who claim that multiplexes and single-screen theatres are increasing the number of shows for the movie. It is also said that the film will earn more than its Diwali day collection in the coming days.

#Sardar excellent Day-5 and today will be higher tan Diwali day collections, multiplex shows increased and moved all shows to big screens from tomorrow across TN..

Diwali winner 👏👏#SardarDeepavali pic.twitter.com/Dmy66LJGKz — Naganathan (@Nn84Naganatha) October 25, 2022

Directed by PS Mithran, the thriller is about a spy who goes renegade to save the country from a huge conspiracy. Karthi plays dual roles in the movie. Rajisha Vijayan, Rashi Khanna, and Chunky Pandey are other actors in the film, which has music by GV Prakash.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince is trailing behind Sardar with a box office collection of Rs 40 crore from across the world.

Thanks to #Deepavali holidays and Actor @Siva_Kartikeyan ‘s popularity among family audience, #Prince is steady at the TN Box office.. In 5 days, at the WW Box office, #Prince has grossed around ₹ 40 Crs.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 26, 2022

The film’s unique humour has failed to impress audiences across the board. It is said that there will be a dip in the collection in the coming days as Sardar is set to take more screens across the state. However, Prince has still managed to be a profitable venture for the makers as the satellite and other rights of the film were sold at a good price.

Directed by Anudeep of Jaathi Ratnalu fame, Prince is a wacky comedy-drama about a Tamil guy falling in lover with a Brit woman. Sathyaraj, Maria Ryaboshapka and Premgi are part of the film’s cast.