Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Sardar trailer: Karthi promises a ‘grounded spy thriller’

In PS Mithran directorial Sardar, Karthi will be seen in a double role as a spy and a police officer. The movie also stars Raashii Khanna and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead roles.

KarthiKarthi's Sardar will hit screens on October 21.

The trailer of Karthi’s Sardar is out. In the movie, Karthi will be seen in a double role as a spy and a police officer.

In the trailer, we see Karthi’s spy character Sardar, who is a ‘master of disguise’, in action. The police officer (also played by Karthi) is also seen trying hard to solve a case. Going by the trailer, the film looks like an intriguing thriller.

While sharing the trailer of Sardar, Karthi wrote, “#SARDAR will be a grounded Indian spy thriller. Our team feels proud to present the trailer to you all.”

PS Mithran directorial Sardar also stars Raashii Khanna and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead roles.

Also Read |Karthi shares emotional note as Ponniyin Selvan crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide: ‘Words cannot express…’

GV Prakash has composed the music for the Karthi starrer. The film has been written by M.R Pon Parthipan, Roju and Bipin Ragu.

Sardar will hit theatres on October 21.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 11:11:23 pm
